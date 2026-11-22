“This island is an empire,” insisted the jurists and propagandists of the Henrician court. This claim was based on a mix of fanciful history (the alleged Constantinian origins of the British state), political axe-grinding (Henry VIII’s ongoing slap-fight with the pope), and pragmatic recognition of geography (the self-contained nature of British territory and absence of peer competitors with the English Crown).

It is the last point that is most salient for the American experience. This continent is an empire by geographic nature—like Henry’s England, there are no comparable states bordering the U.S. with which territory might be contested or with whom peer-to-peer power-sharing arrangements need be made. (Indeed, we’re rather better off than Good King Henry, who occasionally had to deal with the Scots getting rambunctious.) The United States is the uncontested hegemon of North America, and this is a boon for its prosperity and security.

Of course, “empire” is a slippery word, and it is a rather more malign sense that has become current—a political entity that exerts command over other populations, whose self-determination is negated or compromised by the ruling unit. It is in the malign sense that this magazine’s cofounder, Pat Buchanan, wrote about “a republic, not an empire.”

Luke Nicastro wrote yesterday about Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent speech to the Federalist Society, which had the portentous title “The Fate of an Empire.” This speech does a tricky bit of work with vocabulary. The text uses the word three times: once in the quote from Alexander Hamilton that provided the title; once in a description of the results of manifest destiny, “The American flag flew over a continental empire spanning nearly three million square miles in size, running from the eastern cities of Boston and New York to the ports of San Francisco Bay;” and once in a description of the straits of the young republic, “By December of 1776, Washington had less than 3,000 men fit for duty—limping, starving, freezing, and sick, in desperate retreat, with the greatest empire of the age in hot pursuit.”

The first use from Hamilton, as Nicastro notes, employs the word in its neutral descriptive sense, for a self-contained, sovereign political unit. The second use is ambiguous. The third use is clearly in the malign sense. In the span of a few minutes, a descriptive comment on the American polity is elided with the Old World projects of global domination. This equivocation is central to Rubio’s argument: that the United States is an inherently expansive entity, and that checks on its external behaviors—particularly international law—are inimical to the nature of America. A statement of self-containment is transmogrified into a statement of expansionism: a neat bit of footwork.

You don’t need to be a news junkie to observe that the expansionist model of American empire is not going terribly well; word is out that we are bogged down in an economy-deranging war with a bedraggled middle power in a peripheral theater. For those who might carp about this phrasing, it is worth underlining that Rubio’s own theory of the war is literally “we will hang out in the theater until something happens,” which, to me, sounds a lot like being bogged down. This is not an endorsement of the structures of postwar international law, about which there is plenty to complain; indeed, somehow in these diatribes it is always obscured that the modern international system is a product of American imperialism. It is, however, an observation that perhaps the types of imperial ambition that Rubio feels international law is stopping are not themselves especially practical, let alone good for the country.

When Seleucus I Nicator came over the Hindu Kush in 305 BC or so, the natives may have been forgiven for expecting a reprise of Alexander the Great’s invasion of two decades before. What happened instead was a surprise, and one of the great coups of foreign policy in the ancient world: Seleucus repudiated Greek claims to Indian territory over the Indus, establishing a stable border with the kingdom of Chandragupta Maurya as a peer polity. In exchange, he received 500 war elephants, which he brought back west to defeat his old colleague and enemy, Antigonus Monophthalmos. The amicable settlement with the Mauryan Empire lasted a century; the two polities exchanged gifts and diplomats and concluded marriage alliances.

By cutting short Alexandrine ambitions on Indian territory, Seleucus could devote his attention to more pressing problems: existential contests in Syria and the Levant with the other generals’ kingdoms; securing dynastic control and effective administration over restive internal populations; and establishing a coherent state presence on his empire’s wild frontier in Central Asia, a problematic region until the Soviet Union at last brought modern economic development to the steppe. The Seleucid Empire endured until the Roman wave came east.

Sometimes, to save your empire, you need to curb your imperialism. Americans, take note.