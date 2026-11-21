The hawks were wheeling above Washington this week, gliding in great, gleeful circles. On Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s inveterate bellicosity appears to have won out over Vice President J.D. Vance’s pragmatism, with predictably disastrous results. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, fresh from evading impeachment by the House of Representatives, popped over to Venezuela, where he signed an apparently sweeping security agreement with America’s newest vassal state—sorry, “compliant security partner”—and thumped his chest over the Donroe Doctrine. And GOP leaders in Congress have been desperately seeking a way to shovel as much cash as possible into the gaping maw of the War Machine before Dems take control.

Coming two weeks and change after a historic midterms drubbing, this may seem strange. After all, didn’t the American electorate just reject endless war and all its fruits?

But the surprising thing would be if the pro-war crowd had changed its tune, even temporarily. For hawks and neocons have never been particularly interested in taking counsel from the voters. They see foreign policy as an elite project, a matter for the favored few to determine without input from hoi polloi. In fact, so disenchanted are they with the ordinary citizen’s failure to understand the critical importance of fighting wars on Israel’s behalf that they seem increasingly willing to abandon our republican system altogether, pining instead for what patriotic Americans have historically considered its antithesis: empire.

And while this temptation has exerted a strong pull for 130 years or so (ever since we whetted our collective appetite on the carcass of imperial Spain), its indulgence has lately become shockingly open and shameless.

Consider Rubio’s address last week to the Federalist Society, a speech widely seen as the opening salvo of a ’28 presidential bid. Even before getting into the substance, the title bestowed upon the transcript gives the game away: “The Fate of an Empire.” The reference is to a line by Alexander Hamilton; but where Hamilton used the term in its older and looser sense (much as Jefferson would speak of an “empire of liberty”), no one could mistake Rubio’s intent in deploying the E-word so conspicuously.

The speech proper begins by sketching American society as a sort of tribal battleground, in which our elites (good) must vanquish their elites (bad). Law is, at its core, an instrument in this struggle; more than a framework for coexistence or an attempt to realize justice, it is a weapon.

Descriptively, there is something to this account, although one wishes that Rubio didn’t sound quite so gleeful about it. (After all, it’s a grim, Gramscian view of things.) But this is merely a means for setting up for the real focus of the speech: foreign policy.

For just as liberal judges seek to reshape American society in their image, Rubio tells us, so the proponents of international law seek to remake global society. Both share the same essential purpose: “to weaken the United States, to undermine its power to act, [and] to hinder the American government’s ability to defend American interests.”

In defiance of these shadowy figures, Rubio has dared to exercise that power to act with reckless abandon. And he goes farther. Not only does our top diplomat reject any limits or restraints on the use of force overseas, he seems to see militant interventionism as core to the country’s destiny, a necessary outlet for our “hunger to expand, to grow, to explore and conquer.” Any attempt to tell us that it is wrong to surprise attack a nearby country and plunder its oil, for example, or to surprise attack a far-off country and blockade its oil, becomes an assault on the idea of America itself.

Perhaps the most revealing portion of the speech comes near the middle. Waxing hysterical about the hypothetical prospect of the International Criminal Court indicting Americans, Rubio invokes an incident from antiquity. “If they are foolish enough to try to enforce their paper decrees,” he says of his ICC bogeymen, “our answer will be the same as the Roman general Pompey gave to those who invoked their city’s charters against his legions: ‘Stop quoting laws to men with swords.’”

The story is out of Plutarch, and is worth recounting in a bit more detail. Pompey had been sent to Sicily to crush the remaining enemies of the dictator Sulla, and had just completed the reduction of Messina. Yet that city’s inhabitants had the temerity to tell the future triumvir that, under Roman law and custom, he could not simply dispose of them as he wished. In reply, Pompey drew their attention to his soldiers and their weapons.

A clearer endorsement of “might makes right” is thus hard to imagine. (Naturally, the cabinet’s resident neanderthal immediately amplified the quote.) This is imperium, pure and simple.

One doesn’t need to endorse the Rome Statute to recognize this as a profoundly un-American ethos, to grasp that the restraint of men with swords by laws is actually core to our entire political project. (Though in point of fact international law—or if you prefer, the law of nations—has a long conservative pedigree.)

Nor can one draw a clean line to cordon off external from internal policy. War and domination abroad tend inexorably to undermine republican government at home. Sometimes this happens gradually: Witness how the War on Terror was used to chip away at civil liberties and lead us gently into the era of mass surveillance. And sometimes it happens at a stroke: Earlier this year, the administration made Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution a dead letter by launching a full-scale war without even the pretense of congressional authorization.

It would be one thing if Americans were getting some kind of material benefit in the bargain; disappointing, obviously, but trading self-governance for prosperity is at least understandable. Yet the hawks consistently deliver the opposite!

The truth is that the aims of Rubio and his coterie are incompatible with the high ideals and aspirations embodied in the phrase America First—which, as a wise man once said, requires “a republic, not an empire.” For, as another wise man pointed out a bit earlier, imperium comes with a grievous cost. America, per John Quincy Adams, “might become the dictatress of the world. She would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit.”

The hawks have made their choice. It is time for the rest of us to make ours.