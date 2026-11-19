Last Thursday, President Donald Trump officially backed the Rubio strategy on the Iran War. This week, the Iran War devolved into more chaos and violence, raising risks of a return to all-out war.

That’s not a coincidence. The current strategy, promoted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is to intensify the U.S. economic pressure campaign—comprising a naval blockade and sanctions—in hopes that Tehran will capitulate if not collapse. But experts told The American Conservative that Iran is more likely to lash out than back down. The experts, it turns out, were right.

The Islamic Republic has escalated strikes on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and on Wednesday attacked U.S. assets in Bahrain and Kuwait following American strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island—the first attack on America’s air base in Kuwait since September. On Tuesday, Iran had targeted a U.S. radar system in Bahrain in retaliation for an attack on Iranian communication towers. Clearly, America’s pressure campaign entails low-grade military action—a blockade, after all, is an act of war—that provokes Iranian counterattacks and an escalation spiral.

The extent of the damage done by the latest Iranian attacks remains unclear, with the governments of Kuwait and Bahrain claiming to have intercepted them. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which tends to downplay enemy success, notably didn’t deny Iran’s most recent claims to have struck American assets. And some open-source intelligence accounts surfaced evidence—including an apparent U.S. medical evacuation flight out of the region—that Iran had inflicted casualties. (That claim CENTCOM has denied.) As the Iranian blitz was ongoing, such accounts shared videos that seemed to show U.S. military structures set ablaze.

Blowback from the war may even have reached American shores. On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin admitted in written testimony to Congress that Iran-linked actors have targeted critical U.S. infrastructure, including water systems, since the war began in late February. Supposedly, recent technical outages at the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Security Agency, and U.S. banks were unrelated to Iranian cyber attacks. But the apparent degradation of America’s digital infrastructure has frightened the general public.

Nearly nine months into a conflict that Trump had expected to last weeks if not days, the tit-for-tat strikes and revelation of Iranian hybrid warfare proved not only that the U.S. is still at war but that the president has lost control of escalation dynamics. As Tehran continues to insist—and as TAC has repeatedly warned—the “neither war nor peace” state of limbo that Trump now favors risks the resumption of major hostilities, regardless of his intentions.

Unfortunately, Trump isn’t listening to the enemy, nor to U.S. experts, nor to TAC—he’s listening to Rubio. To support the blockade, the U.S. just moved a third aircraft carrier into the Mideast theater, raising the hackles of Iranian leaders who fear a big attack. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao conceded in a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee that the war is a “strain on our Navy.”

But Rubio has presented the U.S. blockade as a low-risk via media between unpalatable options. “It’s not just return to war or sign a ridiculous peace deal,” Rubio said at a G7 meeting in Paris last Tuesday. “We won’t do a stupid deal. The third option we have is to continue to do what we do now.”

Those comments were a barely concealed jab at Vice President J.D. Vance, who this summer struck a framework peace deal that continues to draw ferocious backlash from Iran hawks. Neoconservative commentators like Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro contend that Vance’s diplomacy prevented Trump from “finishing the job” against Iran. Nevermind that Trump had embraced the framework to pause a war that was wreaking havoc on American bases, munitions stockpiles, and the global economy.

Rubio’s comments also constituted a shocking dismissal of the American people. Continue to do what we do now—that’s not at all what voters had demanded in the midterm elections one week prior, when they delivered a stinging rebuke of Trump over the Iran War. No matter. As the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal emphasized, the midterms are over, the political costs have already been paid, so Trump has “running room” to pursue U.S. military objectives, namely, opening the Strait of Hormuz (which was open before the war began) and stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon (which diplomacy could have achieved).

Iran’s own hardliners also discern in the GOP’s electoral rout a reason to dig in. “Iranian officials said Iran’s strategy to bring economic pain to American voters by closing the Strait of Hormuz had paid off,” the New York Times reported Tuesday. “The officials said Iran was inclined to be more defiant and offer fewer concessions in negotiations.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been lobbying for another round of war—amplifying fears not only among Trump officials but also in Israel, where opposition leaders warn he could reignite hostilities to tighten his hold on power. That’s another danger to which TAC has repeatedly drawn attention. The longer Trump allows hostilities to simmer, the greater the risk that Netanyahu, again, raises the temperature enough for the conflict to boil over.

That Trump has sided with Rubio on Iran further highlights the unraveling of the president’s America First movement. In the 2016 election, Trump distinguished himself in a crowded Republican primary by condemning the Mideast wars and thrashing the neocons. He reserved special disdain for Rubio, a leading representative of the party’s traditional wing, demeaning him as “Little Marco” and labelling him a “perfect little puppet” of Sheldon Adelson, the now-deceased pro-Israel megadonor.

A decade later, Rubio is the largest presence, after Trump himself, in the administration, and his preferred Iran War strategy now prevails. As we saw this week, and as we should have known all along, that strategy leads back to war.