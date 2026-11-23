“Absolutely, 100 percent not guilty,” pleaded O.J. Simpson to murder charges in 1994.

This was despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. And Americans saw through him.

Still, who wants to be called a murderer?

Nearly three weeks on from the midterms, a similar preponderance of the evidence points to the deeply unpopular Iran war as the main reason for Republicans' historic losses. A war, of course, that was most vocally cheered by American neoconservatives (who also vehemently advocated its launch to President Donald Trump).

What happened was clear.

“The reason we lost is the war,” lamented Vice President J.D. Vance. The president didn’t disagree.

“A lot of neoconservatives and a lot of people want us to stay there forever,” Vance would add in a later interview.

Many blamed neocons for the election disaster, especially on the right.

The neoconservative response: Not guilty! Absolutely. One-hundred percent, not.

Also, what’s a “neocon?”

Post-election, the hawk class could not face reality. Feelings drowned facts. The neocon legend John Podhoretz bizarrely tried to blame the loss all on Vance.

The war’s top cheerleaders circled their wagons to insist that the Iran conflict had nothing to do with this massive GOP defeat, and also, of course, issued swift rebukes and desperate accusations of antisemitism to anyone who dared call them out by name. The vice president caught this flak too.

The denial resounded far and wide.

The secretary of state and one-time great neocon 2016 presidential hope, Marco Rubio, still vigorously defended the Iran War as a grand victory after the midterms, which might be part of his job, but is also sheer fantasy that voters rejected outright.

The former Vice President Mike Pence said that Vance was wrong, and with a straight face claimed that Republicans only lost because the U.S. didn’t fight Iran harder.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee essentially said the same, non-reflective and undeterred. So did the former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen, who called the Iran war “one of the boldest decisions any commander in chief has ever made.”

They fought election reality out there so they wouldn’t have to fight it in themselves.

I offered a simple definition on X: “‘Neocons’ are people who always want war, no matter the cost, even Republicans losing.” The neocon pundit and Trump advisor Mark Levin promptly called me a nazi. As he does.

“Neocons hate being called neocons because who would want this?” I added.

No one.

Wars for “democracy” and “freedom” and other flowery niceties, sure, but pointing out that in reality neoconservatives just want constant war, seemingly for its own sake, or for Israel’s, and no matter how disastrous the results?

When put like that, it sounds dumb. It is. It’s also genuinely who they are and what they believe. We’re long past pretending otherwise.

But not according to Victor Davis Hanson, whose “Neocons, Neocons, Neocons” column last week attempted to explain away the existence of an enduring war party.

Hanson notes that the label was “first used to characterize former liberals and Democrats in the 1970s who were turned off by their erstwhile party’s soft-on-crime domestic policies.”

Yes, and this history is necessary for any honest and thorough analysis of neoconservatism. But it is also something neocons immediately go to, and often mire their analysis in, to pretend the here-and-now neocons who have wrecked Republican and American foreign policy for the entire 21st century somehow really aren’t just warmongers.

Hanson played the neocon hits.

“Critics of the current Iran war claim that Trump was captured by so-called neoconservatives—a term they use as a euphemism for a purported malign Jewish lobby that supposedly promotes Israel’s interests over those of the United States,” he wrote.

Let’s check in with the Trump administration. “The neocon element believes that war is the only way to solve things,” said Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is Jewish, in May 2025. Trump also called out nation-building “neocons” in his Riyadh speech the same month.

They were calling out neocons, by name.

“Some who scream ‘neocon’ loudest are more often sympathetic to the anti-Israel, Islamist, and statist base of the new Democratic Party than to the Jacksonian MAGA conservatives they attack from the Right,” Hanson alleged.

It is true that right-wing non-interventionists like Tucker Carlson have praised certain Democrats when their foreign policy commitments have aligned with America First, just as prominent neocons backed the Democrat Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 when they feared Trump might follow through on his own antiwar rhetoric.

So yes, some figures have sought out America First, left and right. Just as some always put war or Israel first.

“In truth, there are few, if any, neoconservatives left in the MAGA Republican Party,” Hanson contends, though pro-Iran war Republicans still dominate in Congress, even after the midterms.

“So the current divide is really between Jacksonians and isolationists within the MAGA movement,” Hanson wrote. Jacksonian does sound better. (Note that I use the term “neocon” throughout this column with the same accuracy and charity with which that group has typically used “isolationist.”)

“If ‘neocon’ is a slur, then perhaps Con Inc. could be so kind as to provide us with another name for the postwar liberal foreign policy of global ambition, multilateral security commitments, bloated defense budgets, and democracy promotion that they are conserving?” Brandan Buck of the Cato Institute asked recently, detailing the key parts, or overwhelming evidence, of contemporary neoconservatism.

Yet neocons won’t provide another name—because they don’t want what they are to even have a name.

But they do have one. If I were them, I wouldn’t like it either.