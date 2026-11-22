“A republic, not an empire… America’s resources should always advance America’s interests.” So announced Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) in a tweet promoting Tuesday’s “Reclaiming America First” conference, at which he was the keynote speaker. On a chilly November afternoon in the nation’s capital, an eclectic crowd of conservative nationalists, libertarians, and contrarian leftists gathered at the Cato Institute for the launch of a new book edited by Arta Moeini and Sumantra Maitra, both of the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy. The aim? Nothing less than articulating a coherent, America First approach to grand strategy amid the amorphous and self-contradictory foreign policy moves of the second Trump administration.

After nearly nine months of costly, open-ended conflict with Iran, voters decisively repudiated the Republican Party at the midterms. With Democrats now set to dominate both chambers of Congress, the panelists made the case that America First should have been—and must again become—the lodestar for policymakers. As the Cato Institute’s Katherine Thompson put it: “America First means America First. Period. Not period, and then asterisk Israel, asterisk Ukraine, asterisk Taiwan, asterisk NATO alliance.” The question then is what shape a more principled America First might take for the remainder of—and after—Trump’s term.

When I asked him about the ideological heterogeneity of the attendees, Moeini said that a lasting, restraint-based foreign policy centered on America First requires a broad coalition and buy-in from people on both sides of the aisle.

But it is no coincidence that the libertarian Cato Institute hosted last week’s event. For better or worse, anti-interventionist libertarians such as Rep. Thomas Massie and Senator Rand Paul, both of Kentucky, have been by far the most strident Republican critics of the Iran War. Davidson and Massie of the Freedom Caucus were two of just seven House Republicans to vote for the latest Iran war powers resolution; in the Senate, Paul has likewise been the most consistent and reliable GOP opponent of the war.

Emily Jashinsky, who moderated one panel, told me that America Firsters from across the political spectrum can and should highlight differences over domestic policy. “No one could possibly deny that Thomas Massie is America First,” she said.

On the other side of the political spectrum, liberals like moderator Ian Ward of the Washington Post and Stephen Wertheim of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace noted the America First appeal of Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed, incoming senator from Michigan; Wertheim and Maitra even floated the unlikely possibility that Democrats could work with Vice President J.D. Vance to end the war. Nevertheless, panelists and attendees were overwhelmingly right of center.

Maitra offered a stark warning to restraint-minded nationalists over the issue of “civilizationalism,” which has occupied a central and paradoxical role inside the Trump cabinet. Responding to a question posed by Ward, he stated:

There’s been a contradictory instinct in this administration. On one hand, it's supposed to be a more nationalist, realist administration focused on nation-states, national borders and national self-interest. And then you have this very supranational idea of civilizationalism… that Israel is the frontier of Western civilization, or Poland is a bigger geographic and military partner than Germany.

As I myself have noted, the tendency to think in fantastical terms about things like “third worldism” have led to bizarre horrors such as a U.S.-enabled Holodomor in Cuba and tacit support for migrant invasions of anti-Zionist Spain.

There were, of course, points of polite contention at the event, most notably over Vance’s future political role and how to think about China.

Panelists were divided as to the vice president’s effectiveness as an advocate for foreign policy restraint. Maitra and Wertheim traded barbs over a hypothetical partnership between Vance and congressional Democrats; Wertheim noted that the Veep would no doubt oppose defunding the Iran War, while Maitra observed that Democrats would be uninterested in efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. Cato’s Justin Logan said Vance may find himself trapped in the role of “Schrodinger’s Candidate”: “loyal lieutenant of [Trump] and eloquent opponent of his policies.”

On China, panelists were agnostic about the proper course of action against Beijing. POLITICO’s Nahal Toosi observed the apparent contradiction between Trump’s recent dovishness, on the one hand, and the insistence by some in the admin that China posed a major threat to U.S. interests. Moeini and Maitra, for their parts, considered Beijing to be a competitor but not necessarily an immediate threat. All, however, agreed that American resources would be better spent in East Asia as opposed to Eastern Europe and especially the Middle East.

A related area of agreement was the U.S. relationship with Israel. Moeini and Maitra’s book calls for normalizing our ties with the Jewish state, with Cato’s Justin Logan putting it succinctly: “Conservative restrainers/realists don’t want to make Israel into an enemy state, but we also see that its interests are not precisely coextensive with the U.S. national interest—and that’s not the message of a hater or an antisemite.” Similarly, Jashinsky asked whether an America First foreign policy was possible so long as the U.S. remained committed to unconditional support for Israel—a premise which all panelists agreed was impossible.

Finally, the Quincy Institute’s Mark Episkopos made the crucial observation that restraint-based realism needed exceptional operators if it truly wished to challenge the neoconservative and/or realist-interventionist establishment. As one attendee told me: “We need people like Tucker [Carlson] and Massie, who are willing to incur costs in the short term for the sake of the long term.” It remains to be seen whether Vance and the broader Trump administration have the will and wherewithal to follow this advice, as well as what course Democrats take ahead of and beyond 2028.

For the moment, it appears the mantle of America First is still up for grabs.