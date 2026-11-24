P.J. O’Rourke, the witty humorist who passed away much too early, was a very kind person. He warned me early on not to make Jewish jokes when I first landed a column back in the late ’70s. Writing in an English weekly, I had referred to New York as Tel Aviv-on-the-Hudson. A friend of Bill Buckley’s, Professor Van Den Haag, echoed P.J. and told me I would not last long making such jokes.

Needless to say, both friends were partly right: I was immediately smeared as an antisemite, but kept my numerous columns in Britain as well as in America. My good friend Joe Sobran, a brilliant writer working for Buckley’s National Review, was not so lucky. Norman Podhoretz, editor of Commentary and a frequent guest at Buckley’s dinners—as was I—was always on Joe’s case. It got so bad that I took Pat Buckley aside in her own home on 73rd Street to have her ask the dwarf-like Podhoretz to desist.

It was no use. Bill Buckley was deathly afraid of being accused of antisemitism, and sacrificed Sobran. Not that it helped. Charges of antisemitism were thrown around confetti-like, an envious fat slob like David Frum at the forefront of those throwing. Needless to say, one of our magazine’s own founders, Pat Buchanan, was a main target, as his columns and TV appearances were considered effective by those who counted.

In the end, the mud-throwers and Israeli agents always win out. If attacks and accusations of antisemitism by AIPAC agents don’t silence critics of Israeli policies, then surely the former Mossad agents at Black Cube will intimidate them pour encourager les autres.

It is now strongly suspected that Hamas launched its horrific October 7 attacks in order to stymie Saudi Arabia’s process of normalization with Israel—Jared Kushner’s supposed diplomatic coup, which also made a billionaire out of the about-to-go-broke Trump son-in-law. The ultimate collapse of support for Israel came after it unleashed brutality and terror on the people of Gaza. Netanyahu vowed to make the territory a “deserted island,” and Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant pledged its two million residents would shortly have “no electricity, no food, no fuel.” The imposition of this collective punishment on Gaza’s civilian population resulted in close to 80,000 deaths, including 20,000 children.

President Joe Biden’s administration reacted to all this by fast-tracking shipments of weapons to Israel. A new book by Akbar Shahid Ahmed, Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel’s War in Gaza, records the Biden administration’s total disregard for Palestinian life in the face of future elections. Which is the point I wish to make. For a half-century or so, Washington’s approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict has proceeded on the understanding that only Israeli lives matter. Any major Mideast flare-up has White House phone lines ringing off the hook as donors demand pro-Israel statements and policies.

Ben Rhodes, reviewing Ahmed’s book, writes that in March 2024 Biden told Netanyahu that attacking the city of Rafah—in which 1.4 million Palestinians were then huddling—would cross a “red line.” According to Rhodes, Biden warned that such an assault could cost over 30,000 lives, and he threatened to withhold aid if Israel went ahead with the operation.

Israel went ahead with the operation. And the aid continued as before.

Rhodes worked for the Obama administration; he has drawn the fire of AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups, with some tarring him as an antisemite. Being nothing of the sort, he asks why it is so much easier to take the U.S. to war than to forge a diplomatic agreement meant to avoid one. After the fight over the Iran deal, the Obama administration gave Israel and Netanyahu a 10-year $38 billion military assistance deal. It is almost unbelievable that no matter how aggressively Israel acts towards its enemies, Uncle Sam will still reward the country with unprecedented amounts.

Once AIPAC decides that one is not on their side, the inevitable label of antisemitism, along with all sorts of other mudslinging and dirty tricks, becomes normal. The belief that you can’t challenge Israel was incontestable for a long time, writes Rhodes. Needless to say, public opinion has shifted dramatically on Israel since the Gaza genocide. Calling critics of Israel antisemites is beginning to sound a bit like crying wolf. And if America wants to be seen as the virtuous nations its admirers believe it to be, enabling Israeli war crimes is not the way to go about it.

Caring deeply about Israel, as many Americans do, does not excuse the crimes and abuses of Israeli extremists, which continue to occur with depressing regularity in both Gaza and the West Bank. One-thousand six-hundred Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces since the ceasefire was signed. Yet merely pointing this out will get AIPAC screaming, with people like Tucker Carlson painted as arch-antisemites. Even so milquetoast a critic as the (now long-forgotten) former Pennsylvania governor William Scranton was stuck with the label, for daring to suggest a more even-handed Mideast policy way back in the Nixon years. It is a bad joke, especially as the thousands upon thousands of Palestinian dead continue to pile up. Sometime soon this has to stop, and stop for good.