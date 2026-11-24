The Cauldron: The Making of the Modern Middle East, by Simon Sebag Montefiore, Alfred A. Knopf, 528 pages.

In his 1923 essay “On the Iron Wall,” the Revisionist Zionist Ze’ev Jabotinsky explained why his movement’s national aspirations would never yield peaceful coexistence with Palestine’s Arab majority.

“Colonization is self-explanatory and what it implies is fully understood by every sensible Jew and Arab. There can only be one purpose in colonization. For the country’s Arabs that purpose is essentially unacceptable,” the Odessa native wrote.

As Jewish immigration to the Holy Land increased with the on-and-off backing of Great Britain, resistance was inevitable. Therefore, the Zionists needed to construct an “iron wall” to convince their opponents violence was ultimately futile. But, Jabotinsky emphasized, the Arabs’ attitude toward foreign colonization was natural—and, one may infer, not born of irrational Jew-hatred: “We can tell them as much as we want about our good intentions…. They cling to Palestine, at least with the same instinctive love and natural jealousy displayed by the Aztecs to their Mexico or the Sioux to their prairies.”

For the quarter-century following the publication of Jabotinsky’s prescient essay, Zionist leaders—none more important than David Ben-Gurion—repeatedly and publicly promised that a Jewish majority in Palestine would seek “non-domination” and even benefit the native Arab population economically.

But these promises proved insincere. In a 2017 essay, the scholars Ian Lustick and Matthew Berkman cite Ben-Gurion’s remarks to a Palestinian leader in the early 1930s that reflected his true aims and motivations: “Our final goal is the independence of the Jewish people in Palestine, on both sides of the Jordan River, not as a minority, but as a community numbering millions.” Ben-Gurion could, of course, never reconciled how an overwhelming Jewish presence would allow for “non-domination.”

You might expect a careful historian to show that he grasps these realities. In The Cauldron, his sweeping overview of the Greater Middle East’s many wars and hatreds from 1900 to present, Simon Sebag Montefiore instead portrays Jabotinsky and Ben-Gurion as committed binationalists who foresaw Jews living peacefully side-by-side with Arabs. The author hardly engages with the underlying causes fueling Arab resistance to Zionist immigration, leaving the impression that antisemitism was paramount. Although he acknowledges that Ben-Gurion “sometimes reflected that Jews and Arabs could share the land and other times that they could never coexist and that the Jews must have a state,” Montefiore seems unaware—or is simply being tendentious—that the future Israeli prime minister was misleading or at best disingenuous about binational parity for political reasons. Montefiore lays chief responsibility for the failure to establish an independent Arab political entity on their leaders’ intransigence, namely that of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Amin al-Husseini (who was, in fact, an antisemite espousing ugly conspiracy theories).

Both overstuffed and full of holes, at nearly 500 pages, The Cauldron often reads like a series of encyclopedia entries, choked with clichés, that takes the reader at breakneck speed through a century of time from Morocco across North Africa, including Sudan, to Iran and the Persian Gulf.

Montefiore says his book “is in part a celebration of this region’s rich confection of sects, tribes, cultures and ethnicities—the shape of its cities, the splendor of its poems, the beauty of its shrines, the cadence of its songs, the delicacy of its food.” Social and cultural history The Cauldron is not. Montefiore focuses on politics and war through the lenses of the powerful—the “forever presidents” and monarchs who ruled over millions with iron fists. The parade of kings, sheiks, emirs, viziers, warriors, tribesmen, statesmen, caliphs, ayatollahs, premiers, and diplomats may tax the reader: many appear for a page or two never to return. Why introduce them at all? Some may find this approach helpful, turning The Cauldron into a reference for dates and locations of battles or political gatherings. Mostly it feels like overload, even tedious: there are slaughters and massacres, massacres and slaughters, one after another.

A best-selling, award-winning author, Simon Sebag Montefiore has written several popular histories about Catherine the Great, the Romanovs dynasty, and Stalin, as well as a “biography” of Jerusalem and several novels. His work has been read worldwide. He is a supporter of Israel, though critic of its current government. And, as he likes to remind us in The Cauldron, he is no fan of some campus activists whom he accuses of imbibing Hamas propaganda as they condemn the Jewish state. His book was designed to serve as a corrective, to direct our eyes to the Middle East’s other nightmares—such as those in Sudan and Syria recently or the expulsion of Jews from Arab states after 1948—that Montefiore believes are ignored because of a “fetishistic obsession” with the Holy Land. He may have a point, but it’s a shame he makes a mess of the history of Israel–Palestine.

Moreover, the author’s endorsement of U.S. power combined with his largely one-sided defense of the Zionist enterprise and Israeli state is morally jarring. He seems to bemoan America’s apparent (albeit not real) retreat from the Near and Middle East while failing to understand that Israel’s current low standing in the world is not simply the result of its recent leadership.

Montefiore does not adequately explain how a supposedly binational movement ultimately produced a Jewish state in 1948 mostly cleansed of its Arab population, with those who remained living under military rule until 1967, “which imposed strict limitations on movement, employment and political organization, alongside extensive land expropriation and circumscribed access to state resources.”

Were these outcomes an accident, the result of unforeseen opportunities exploited by a well-organized Jewish community, or part of a master plan to dominate Palestine? Montefiore dances around an answer. These problems are disappointing, because although the text lacks numbered footnotes, its select bibliography indicates the author is familiar with some definitive sources. The author seems uninterested in deeply probing the evolving aims of the Zionist state-builders or the complicated origins of Palestinian nationalism.

There’s no mention, for instance, of the thousands of unarmed Palestinian refugees gunned down in a “free fire policy” by the Israeli Army—refugees from the 1948 “Nakba” who were trying to return home or find relatives. Montefiore omits Ben-Gurion’s proposal, offered at the Lausanne peace conference in 1949, to allow 100,000 Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes in Israel. The plan, noted the historian Jean-Pierre Filiu, “generated an uproar in both Israel, where there was enormous opposition to any return of Palestinians, and Egypt, where the defense of Gaza had become a national cause.” The stillborn idea remains important, however, because it reveals that Ben-Gurion understood early on that the refugee problem demanded some kind of resolution—one that might placate the Arabs without threatening the state’s Jewish dominance.

Montefiore asserts that

[BLOCK]a Palestinian state could have been created in the West Bank in Gaza while under Jordanian and Egyptian occupation for 20 years, but the Jordanians annexed the territory, while the Egyptians kept Gaza sequestered under military rule; and little pressure was brought to bear. That changed when the 1967 war placed a large Arab population under Judaic rule which inflamed and shaped a new consciousness of specifically Palestinian nationalism.[/BLOCK]

This also isn’t quite right. Left unmentioned was the four-month-long Israeli occupation of Gaza from November 1956. Israeli forces killed about a thousand Palestinians, including hundreds who were murdered in two massacres. “The trauma was so profound that when the Israelis withdrew under U.S. pressure, the Palestinian population called for the return of Egyptian rule instead of the UN trusteeship that had initially been envisioned,” Filiu noted in a 2024 Foreign Affairs essay.

These and other important omissions make The Cauldron nearly useless for understanding why peace has eluded Jews and Arabs in the Holy Land. This is because, as the eminent scholar Tom Segev has observed, “a direct line could be traced from the Zionists’ campaign in the 1920s to replace Arab workers with Jews to the far larger effort in 1948 to remove Arabs from the land of the new Jewish state.” After independence, the treatment of the Arab minority within Israel and of the refugees locked outside the new state’s borders can be viewed as an extension of this direct line.

If Montefiore were serious about exploring this decades-long pattern, he might have mentioned, for example, that following the 1937 Peel Commission’s recommendation to divide Palestine into separate Arab and Jewish states, “what mainly attracted support for the proposal within the Zionist movement,” noted Lustick and Berkman, “was its recommendation in favor of the massive expulsion or ‘transfer’ of Arabs from within the projected Jewish state to the projected Arab state, to Transjordan, or beyond. For many, this had long been a privately cherished dream, but one deemed impracticable.” Discussions and speeches about “transfer” were deleted from the record of the 1937 Zionist Congress. Such dreams could not be broadcast.

Since the publication of historian Benny Morris’s The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem nearly 40 years ago, oceans of ink have been spilled in the debate over whether Palestine’s Arabs fled in fear or were forcefully expelled from their villages during the violence of 1947–48, producing the refugee catastrophe that festers to this day.

“While there were many occasions when Arab populations were driven out, there was no general policy to do so, and there were also cases where the Jews begged the Arab populations to stay,” writes Montefiore. Yet this is also incomplete: Efforts to convince Arabs to stay put were motivated by U.S. threats to scuttle partition (approved by a UN vote in November 1947) as a civil war produced thousands of refugees. Expulsions accelerated once Ben-Gurion and company grew confident statehood was within their reach. The Haganah betrayed agreements with dozens of Arab villages, seizing their lands and driving out the people. Whether they were expelled or fled, the more important point is that the Palestinians were not—and are still not—allowed to return.

Maintaining Jewish demographic and political supremacy in Israel required enforcing decades of occupation (from 1967) and blocking Palestinian self-determination—a problem with lots of blame to go around the Arab world, too, as the author correctly observes. The armed resistance under Yasser Arafat, for example, was initially not interested in a two-state solution but rather the violent “liberation” of all of Palestine. Yet when The Cauldron reaches the first Palestinian uprising, or intifada, in 1987, it will come as no surprise that here, too, Montefiore elides important facts.

Gaza and the West Bank enjoyed prosperity under Israeli rule, he contends, but Palestinian workers were constantly humiliated and disrespected by Israeli society. Is this the only reason that Palestinians openly revolted? Here Montefiore fails to note the increased confiscations of Arab land plots, deportations of suspected political activists, and the “administrative detention” of Palestinians arrested without warrants and locked away for up to six months without charges—all egregious violations of Palestinian dignity that the historian William Cleveland managed to mention in his similarly organized, deeper, and more even-handed A History of the Modern Middle East. “The occupation intruded on the daily lives of Palestinians in countless ways,” Cleveland wrote. The occupation led to revolt. The occupation led to Hamas, just as the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon spawned Hezbollah.

What makes Montefiore’s distorted rendering of Zionist and then Israeli motivations and aims so frustrating is that his treatment of Arab and Islamist hypocrisies and cruelties can be genuinely insightful. Secular autocrats like Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, and Iran’s Shah Mohammad Pahlavi and religious fanatics like the Ayatollah Khomeini left complex but mostly terrible legacies whose consequences ripple to present day. Much of the Muslim world still suffers from the absence of democratic rights and civil liberties—and the West’s repeated interventions have caused enduring harm. Montefiore is at his best when he draws these throughlines across the multiple Middle Easts he chronicles in The Cauldron’s “four acts,” from the collapse of Ottoman rule through the Mandatory period, to postwar period of independent states (that depended heavily on either the U.S. or Soviet Union) to the age of “revolutionary Islam and its opposite, American unipolarity.” If only he could leave his politics out of it.

Late in the narrative, Montefiore chides President Obama for failing to respond militarily to the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s use of sarin gas in that country’s civil war, “a decisive moment” because “the paramount power had lost its hegemonic confidence and moral authority.” He crushes the Biden administration for the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal because it represented America’s “loss of confidence… hobbled by incorrigible delusions, moral confusion, progressive ideology, and electoral inconsistency.”

The implication of these arguments is simply astonishing. Washington’s overreach—its inability to leave the Middle East alone—has accelerated its decline in a region that should be of diminishing relative geostrategic importance, but continues to absorb much American blood and treasure. Montefiore concludes that “America, irrepressible republic and clumsy giant, will remain the biggest Middle Eastern power” despite all its current problems and past betrayals. For the sake of our country, let’s hope he’s wrong.