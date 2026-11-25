The Taliban, now in its sixth year of ruling Afghanistan after it retook power in August 2021, maintains control of the country. But recent months have witnessed growing armed resistance to the de facto Afghan government. Anti-Taliban militancy has become more geographically widespread and organizationally diverse. Evolving geopolitical tensions influence these Afghan groups seeking to overthrow the Islamic Emirate. Ultimately, this expanding resistance stands to pose serious challenges to regime stability in Afghanistan in the upcoming period, though an overthrow of the Taliban appears unlikely throughout the foreseeable future.

Following the former Afghan government’s collapse under the Biden administration, armed groups quickly emerged to challenge the restored Taliban authorities. Led by Ahmad Massoud, the National Resistance Front (NRF) became one of the first anti-Taliban resistance organizations to assert itself. The Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF), associated with former Afghan military leaders, and the Afghanistan United Front (AUF), led by former Afghan army general Sami Sadat, subsequently entered the fray. Other groups—such as the Homeland Soldiers Front, Afghan Green Trend, Freedom and Justice Movement, National Independence Front, Republican Front, People’s Democratic Front, National Guard Movement, National Revolutionary Front of Afghanistan, Freedom and Democracy Front, and National Front of Liberators—have also emerged and claimed responsibility for their share of attacks on the Taliban.

Despite differences among these factions in terms of military capabilities, leadership, and political goals, these diverse anti-Taliban resistance organizations have persisted in post-occupation Afghanistan.

Among the Afghan population, there is widespread dissatisfaction with the Taliban. This is largely an outcome of the regime’s policies, which have been highly restrictive, particularly when it comes to women and girls. In contrast to the Taliban’s previous assurances that it would govern inclusively once back in power, the authorities in Kabul have been harshly exclusive and guilty of serious human rights abuses, such as extrajudicial killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detention. Meanwhile, significant economic hardships, high unemployment, and poverty shape life for many in Afghanistan more than five years after the Taliban reclaimed power.

Nonetheless, the dissatisfaction felt by many Afghans has not translated into widespread support for more armed conflict. This is not difficult to understand, given that decades of war have plagued Afghanistan. Therefore, the anti-Taliban groups face challenges in capitalizing on shared grievances to garner greater public support for their armed resistance.

Initially, the resistance activities were mainly confined to northern strongholds, especially Badakhshan, Baghlan, Panjshir, and Takhar. The Taliban has struggled to maintain control in Badakhshan province due to its mountainous terrain, limited road infrastructure, and historic local opposition to the Islamic Emirate. In July, the Homeland Soldiers Front managed to take temporary control of the Yaftali Sufla district, constituting the most serious setback for the Taliban’s rule since its return to power. The AFF and other anti-Taliban factions have clashed with the regime in this province. Badakhshan’s geographic proximity to China, Pakistan, and Tajikistan makes such tensions between the Taliban and these opposition forces important to wider the region.

Beyond Badakhshan and other parts of the north, anti-Taliban militancy has been expanding across Afghanistan. Reported attacks on intelligence facilities, administrative offices, military positions, senior officials, and other Taliban-linked targets have taken place in other provinces including Badghis, Baghlan, Balkh, Ghor, Helmand, Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Panjshir, and Zabul, underscoring how opposition to the regime is no longer confined to any particular region of the country or ethnic community.

Put simply, authorities in Kabul can no longer view anti-Taliban militancy as a “northern problem.” Nor can they ignore the financial burdens imposed by this expanding wave of anti-government militancy, as the Taliban must devote greater resources to protecting government officials and facilities.

Problematic for the resistance groups is their disunity. They are also nowhere close to possessing the operational strength necessary for toppling the Taliban regime, even if their militancy makes the security environment more difficult for the government. Although short-lived successes on the battlefield are significant, especially considering the government’s military superiority, they will not necessarily translate into stable territorial control or even a sustained presence in most of the country.

“Their main constraints are their inexperience in guerrilla warfare,” noted a former Afghan ambassador, who spoke to The American Conservative on condition of anonymity. “The four main resistance groups have recruited from the former Afghan National Army, and that army was trained for conventional war, while the groups now need to engage in guerrilla warfare. There are allegations that Pakistan is training them in guerrilla warfare as well.”

“Another constraint is the strong internal grip of the Taliban’s rule,” he added, “which is backed by the mosque, which is a strong local institution. Through the mosque system, [the Taliban] are able to extend their writ, and they are able to use this institution to garner local intelligence.”

The resistance factions operate with different leadership structures, political networks, military capabilities, and ethnic constituencies, resulting in fragmentation that undermines the ability of these groups to pose a more credible challenge to the Islamic Emirate. Despite occasional expressions of solidarity and praise for other groups’ attacks on the Taliban, the relationships between these resistance organizations remain underdeveloped, and there is no comprehensive national strategy binding them together.

This fragmentation raises important questions about potential infighting among these opposition groups and leaders if the Kabul regime weakens in the future. The history of Afghan politics offers critical lessons here, especially considering divisions among anti-Taliban groups following the 1989 Soviet withdrawal and the collapse of President Mohammad Najibullah’s government in 1992. Looking ahead, the ability of anti–Islamic Emirate groups to avoid the political problems that shaped Afghanistan’s previous experiences with instability will require overcoming such fragmentation.

Bruce Pannier, a fellow at the Turan Research Center and board member of the Caspian Policy Center, told TAC that he has not seen concrete evidence of these anti-Taliban resistance groups coordinating their actions. But there’s precedent for cooperation among such groups. In the “Taliban 1.0” era, Pannier observed, such groups managed to coordinate despite a history of hostilities between them.

“Certainly, when the Taliban were being ousted—once the U.S. jumped into that [in 2001]—you had the anti-Taliban coalition, the Northern Alliance,” Pannier said. “American media presented the Alliance as disparate opposition groups working together to get rid of the Taliban. But it didn’t go down into the details that much. Ahmad Shah Massoud was an ethnic Tajik and Abdul Rashid Dostum was the head of the Uzbek forces, and they often fought each other often during the Afghan civil war.”

“So, would these three groups that exist in Badakhshan today do the same thing? Probably,” he added. Pannier said the mere existence of a “common foe” should be enough to encourage resistance groups, over time, to coordinate attacks and “shake the Taliban up a little bit.”

Another factor that must be taken into consideration is Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), which was the only non-state actor attacking the Taliban during its first few years back in power beginning in 2021. The more successful these anti-Taliban resistance forces become, the more ISKP will run up against them. “ISKP will oppose them the same way that ISKP opposes the Taliban,” said Pannier.

The ongoing “open war” between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban is highly consequential from the standpoint of Afghanistan’s security landscape and the potential for anti-Taliban forces to make gains in their armed resistance. As bilateral relations between Islamabad and Kabul further deteriorate over territorial disputes and Pakistan’s allegations that the Taliban sponsors militant groups that wage attacks inside Pakistan, new opportunities have arisen for Afghan factions opposed to the Kabul regime to obtain external support from Islamabad.

“The Pakistan–Taliban tensions have led to a change of the status quo in Afghanistan, and this is an opportunity that the resistance factions are capitalizing on right now,” explained the former Afghan ambassador.

Pakistan engaging these anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan could constitute a major shift in Islamabad’s strategy for pressuring Kabul. According to recent reports, Pakistan’s military and intelligence officials have been holding meetings with these anti-Taliban groups, implying that Islamabad considers them to be instruments for imposing more pressure on Afghanistan’s de facto government.

“The Taliban seem to think that Pakistan is at least supporting the AFF and they will continue to do so as long as the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are what they are today,” explained Pannier. “That’s not going to change. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that Pakistan was supporting the other two groups too.” Pannier said it would not be difficult, given popular discontent with the Taliban, for Islamabad to find actors open to “causing mayhem against the Taliban” along the Pakisan–Afghanistan border.

For Pakistani policymakers, Taliban rule in Afghanistan presents difficult dilemmas. Since 2024, Pakistan has suffered from a major escalation in attacks on its territory by the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Pakistani Taliban. Islamabad attributes this wave of attacks to Kabul’s alleged policy of providing these organizations safe haven in Afghanistan.

Pakistan long supported the Taliban and optimistically believed that their return to power in 2021 would result in the emergence of a Pakistan-friendly Afghan government. Instead, it has found Taliban rule to be nightmarish, with the Islamic Emirate’s rule severely undermining Islamabad’s geopolitical and security interests. Today, Pakistan must address difficult questions of how to pressure Kabul to cease supporting militant groups that threaten its security.

The former Afghan ambassador holds that Pakistan has yet to reach the point of aiming for regime change in Kabul, instead desiring to help foster “weak, illegitimate Taliban rule.” While Islamabad officials believe the Taliban’s governance failures open attractive options and can make Kabul more willing to accept Pakistani demands, “the anti-Taliban groups remain expendable to Pakistan,” he said.

While the AFF is close to Islamabad, the NRF is more affiliated with Iran and Tajikistan. After the Taliban reclaimed power, the Central Asian republics responded by engaging and quickly establishing de facto relations with the new authorities in Kabul. But Tajikistan was the exception, distinguishing itself through its firm anti-Taliban stance. Initially, it refused to recognize the new regime, denounced the Islamic Emirate as an illegitimate regime, and provided support to anti-Taliban Afghan forces. Nevertheless, in 2023–24, Dushanbe recalibrated its foreign policy vis-à-vis Afghanistan, moving toward diplomatic engagement with Kabul.

Nonetheless, the NRF’s relationship with Tajikistan remains important. As the former Afghan diplomat told TAC, the NRF lobbies on Tajikistan’s behalf in Washington, adding that the group’s U.S.-based representative, Ali Maisam Nazari, “personally advised and managed” the logistics of the visit that Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon paid to Washington in November 2025.

For now, Tehran and Dushanbe are playing it safe while watching the situation in Afghanistan very closely and monitoring the activities of these anti-Taliban resistance groups. But if one of the groups starts to look potentially successful in challenging the Taliban, they are likely to provide it with weapons and money. If the Taliban continues relying on harsh forms of repression while excluding large segments of Afghanistan from political life, the regime in Kabul may reinforce the grievances that sustain these armed opposition groups—risking its rule.