McConnell Won’t Seek Reelection

The Kentucky senator has served since 1985, including a long stint as GOP conference leader.
Senate Lawmakers Speak To Media After Weekly Policy Luncheons
Spencer Neale
Feb 20, 2025 12:00 PM
Sen. Mitch McConnell won’t seek reelection to the Senate, according to a report released by the Associated Press Thursday morning. 

“Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate,” McConnell said in prepared remarks sent to the AP. “Every day in between I’ve been humbled by the trust they’ve placed in me to do their business here. Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

McConnell, 81, is the senior senator from Kentucky and has represented the state since 1985. He became the longest serving Senate party leader in U.S. history during his decades-long tenure. 

McConnell, who has become a vocal critic of President Donald Trump in recent years, faced repeated criticism from within his own party after he appeared to freeze twice in front of reporters in 2023.

