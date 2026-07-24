Trump Launches New Tariff Regime

The Trump administration imposed new tariffs of between 10 and 12.5 percent on goods from a slew of countries Friday in an attempt to preserve the president’s tariff regime after the Supreme Court struck down his Liberation Day tariffs.

The new tariffs went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, the same time the stopgap tariffs Trump enacted after the Supreme Court struck down his previous tariffs expired. The duties, imposed under the aegis of Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, target 80 countries for allegedly failing to prohibit imports made with forced labor.

Imports from countries the administration judged to have made some progress, including India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, will face a 10 percent tariff. Goods from China, Australia, Japan, and dozens of other economies will be taxed at 12.5 percent.

Oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and some food products will be exempted from the import duties.