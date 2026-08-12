Major Upset in WI Dem Governor Primary as Crowley Beats Hong

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley narrowly defeated the Democratic Socialists of America candidate Francesca Hong in Wisconsin’s Democratic gubernatorial primary Tuesday. The startling upset victory sets up a November contest against the Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany.

Crowley received 39.8 percent of the vote to Hong’s 39.4 percent, a margin of slightly more than 3,000 votes. The outcome remained in doubt until Wednesday, after the nearly 30,000 absentee ballots in Milwaukee went uncounted as a result of what poll workers described as “human error.”

Hong, a state representative and former restaurant owner from Madison, had an overwhelming lead in pre-election polls. Crowley briefly withdrew from the race on July 8, stating that he didn’t see a path to victory, but returned 10 days later after securing the endorsement of outgoing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to campaign as the candidate best positioned to win the battleground state.

Hong’s campaign was plagued by a series of scandals about radical statements she had made in past years, including advocating for Thanksgiving to be cancelled and saying that “police exist to uphold white supremacy.”

Tiffany, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, easily won the Republican nomination. The winner will succeed Evers, who is not seeking a third term.