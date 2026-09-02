Hung Cao Nominated to Lead Navy

President Trump announced Tuesday that he is formally nominating Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao to be the Secretary of the Navy, following the ouster of former Secretary John Phelan four months ago.

In a post shared on his Truth Social account, Trump hailed Cao as a “true WARRIOR” and asked the Senate to “confirm this Warfighter, ASAP.”

Cao is a decorated combat veteran who has been acting Secretary of the Navy since April. Born in what was then Saigon, South Vietnam in 1971, he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy, deploying to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia before retiring as a captain in October 2021. Following his retirement, he made unsuccessful bids for House and Senate seats in 2022 and 2024. He was nominated for and confirmed as, Under Secretary of the Navy last spring.

A date for his confirmation hearing has yet to be set.