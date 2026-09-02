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TAC Right Now: J.D. Vance’s Perplexing Moves, w/ Connor Echols

TAC staffers talk to a guest about the week's events.
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The American Conservative
Sep 2, 2026 9:30 PM
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Andrew Day and Luke Nicastro talk to Connor Echols of Responsible Statecraft about Dan Driscoll’s resignation as Army secretary, Vice President J.D. Vance’s controversial speech to an Israel lobby group, whether the Iran War is becoming a Forever War, and Israel’s sponsoring ads on the podcast of Sen. Ted Cruz. Recorded September 2, 2026.

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