Politics
TAC Right Now: J.D. Vance’s Perplexing Moves, w/ Connor Echols
TAC staffers talk to a guest about the week's events.
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Andrew Day and Luke Nicastro talk to Connor Echols of Responsible Statecraft about Dan Driscoll’s resignation as Army secretary, Vice President J.D. Vance’s controversial speech to an Israel lobby group, whether the Iran War is becoming a Forever War, and Israel’s sponsoring ads on the podcast of Sen. Ted Cruz. Recorded September 2, 2026.