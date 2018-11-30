Act now to save Yemeni lives. The heads of five major humanitarian organizations appeal to the U.S. and the other warring parties in Yemen to prevent a famine that could claim as many as 14 million lives.

America’s increasingly unsustainable pursuit of global primacy. Steven Metz questions the assumptions behind the continued pursuit of primacy, and explains why it will become increasingly difficult to maintain a policy that the U.S. doesn’t need.

Is the Trump administration pivoting the fight in Syria toward a war with Iran? Seth Harp reports from a U.S. base in Syria on the changing mission of American forces there.

The Saudi alliance must go. Rosemay Kelanic makes the case for ditching the kingdom.