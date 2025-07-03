June Jobs Report Surprisingly Buoyant

The United States added 147,000 jobs in June, a number that came in stronger than expected. Hiring in the government sector at state and local levels spurred the positive figures, with 73,000 new jobs mostly in the education sector leading the report.

The health care sector also added 39,000 jobs. All together, payrolls exceeded the 115,000 number predicted by economists. The nation’s unemployment rate fell from 4.2 percent to 4.1 percent.

Hiring in the private sector lagged with only 74,000 new jobs, marking an 8-month low.

The average duration of unemployment rose from 21.8 weeks to 23 weeks. Manufacturing struggled, posting a decline for the second month in a row. The sector lost 7,000 jobs in June.