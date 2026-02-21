Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump Imposes 10% Global Tariff

State of the Union: The move comes hours after the Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs introduced last year.
US-ECONOMY-TRANSPORT-MANUFACTURING-AUTOMOBILE-FORD
(JIM YOUNG/AFP via Getty Images)
Harrison Berger
Feb 21, 2026 9:30 AM
On Friday, President Donald Trump enacted a new temporary 10 percent global tariff under the Trade Act of 1974. In a press conference, Trump said the new tariffs were being imposed “over and above our normal tariffs already being charged.”

The new measure comes in reaction to a Supreme Court decision the same day which invalidated the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to justify tariffs unilaterally imposed by the executive branch. 

“Other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

The Supreme Court did not rule on whether or not and how the administration should refund any invalid tariffs and questions remain over how that will be resolved. The new global tariffs will last for 150 days, after which they will require congressional authorization to continue.

