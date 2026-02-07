Dow Hits Record High 50,000

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 50,000 points for the first time in history, closing at 50,115.67. President Donald Trump hailed the milestone in a post on Truth Social, presenting it as evidence that his economic agenda is working.

[BLOCK]The “Experts” said that if I hit 50,000 on the Dow by the end of my Term, I would have done a great job, but I hit 50,000 today, three years ahead of schedule — Remember that for the Midterms, because the Democrats will CRASH the Economy![/BLOCK]

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each rose around 2 percent

The Dow’s record close followed an otherwise volatile week in which parts of the technology sector sharply sold off. The market rally comes amid signs that Americans are struggling economically. U.S. credit-card balances reached $1.23 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, rising from $1.209 trillion the quarter preceding, according to Federal Reserve data.