Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Economy

Inflation Rises to 3%

State of the Union: Personal savings rate falls, PCE price index rises
im-904360_1703479314398_1733934792437.jpg
Harrison Berger
Feb 20, 2026 8:30 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Data released Friday by the Commerce Department showed the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge rose to 3 percent year over year in December, up from 2.8 percent the prior month. 

The data show that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.4 percent in December and 2.9 percent from a year earlier. Core PCE, which does not include food and energy expenditures, also rose 0.4 percent monthly and 3 percent from last year.

The personal savings rate fell to 3.6 percent of disposable income in December, down from 3.7 percent in October and November, continuing a gradual decline from 4.9 percent in May 2025.

The data suggest progress toward the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target has stalled. The Fed cut rates three times in 2025. Officials have signaled doubt that rates will ease further until inflation shows clearer progress toward that target.

More like this

DOJ Antitrust Chief Gail Slater Departs

Harrison Berger February 13, 2026 - 10:25 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The aggressive merger watchdog exits amid internal disputes. 

Dow Hits Record High 50,000

Harrison Berger February 7, 2026 - 12:10 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The surge contrasted with high housing and credit costs.

Trump Names Kevin Warsh as Next Fed Chair

January 30, 2026 - 1:34 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The move follows a prolonged dispute between the White House and Federal Reserve over interest rates. 
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today