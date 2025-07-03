BREAKING: House Passes Big, Beautiful Bill

The House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly passed a sweeping budget megabill—dubbed the “big, beautiful bill” by President Donald Trump. The final vote on the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act was 218–214, breaking along partisan lines with only two Republican defections and zero Democrats voting in favor.

Trump is expected to sign the bill into law on Friday, July 4. He had set an Independence Day deadline to speed up the cumbersome deal-making process.

The bill extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. It also slashes Medicaid and increases funding for immigration enforcement and the military, among other measures.

While the bill had drawn criticism from libertarians and moderate Republicans, only two GOP representatives—Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania—voted against. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, had threatened that, if the bill passed, he would start a new “American Party” to challenge the established parties.