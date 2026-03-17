Dan Caldwell Hired by Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Dan Caldwell has been hired by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence after being cleared of leaking from the Pentagon in a high-profile investigation, The American Conservative has confirmed.

Caldwell, a Marine veteran and a prominent advocate of a restrained foreign policy, will serve as an adviser to intelligence officials responsible for coordinating the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies and helping prepare the president’s daily intelligence briefing.

Caldwell was fired last year from the Pentagon. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, publicly accused him of leaking classified information, a charge that came amid scrutiny over separate leak controversies involving Hegseth and then–National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Officials later said Caldwell was cleared of wrongdoing.

Caldwell has argued against U.S. strikes on Iran. Commentators like Laura Loomer and pro-Israel former administration officials complained to Jewish Insider this week about the hiring. Loomer commented that “to be hired to work at ODNI, you have to be an anti-Semite, a Trump hater, a Never Trump, funded by Koch, or a Democrat.”

Donald Trump Jr. praised Caldwell on Monday as a “true loyalist to my father and the entire MAGA movement” and an “America First Patriot.”