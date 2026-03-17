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Pakistani Strike on Kabul Kills Hundreds

State of the Union: Pakistan hit what Afghan officials said was a rehab center.
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Harrison Berger
Mar 17, 2026 4:15 PM
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A spokesman of the Afghan Taliban government said that at least 400 people were killed and 250 injured in an air strike by Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul. 

Pakistan said in a statement that the strike targeted an ammunition depot.

A preliminary U.N. assessment found one section of the medical facility housing roughly 180 adolescents had been completely destroyed, with no survivors reported.

The Taliban government vowed retaliation, raising fears of a broader war.

The strike is part of a widening conflict that intensified in late February, when Pakistan declared what it called “open war” on Afghanistan after accusing it of harboring militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan. Since then, Pakistan has launched repeated airstrikes on Afghan cities and border areas, while Taliban forces have retaliated along the frontier.

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