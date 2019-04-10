Yesterday I met an old friend for coffee. Though we’ve been pals for almost 30 years, we haven’t gotten together even once since I moved to Baton Rouge three years ago. Both of us acknowledged that this was crazy, but you know how life is, etc.

After a while we finally left the table, and stood in the parking lot continuing our conversation. Finally we said goodbye. I got into my car, cranked the engine, and saw on the dashboard the time. We had spent nearly three hours together! I had been so engrossed in conversation I hadn’t noticed.

I almost never do things like this — get together with friends face to face, I mean. It’s not because I don’t want to, certainly, but I have to concede that I don’t try very hard to make it happen.

It is a familiar hypothesis that young men today don’t make the same efforts that they did in the past to court women because the ease with which hardcore pornography is available to them satisfies their immediate erotic desires. I have a feeling that the same kind of thing is at work with me and maintaining friendships.

I work at home, alone, and am in frequent contact via e-mail and text with people all over the world, all day. I am very, very grateful for this. My life would be immeasurably worse if I didn’t have these contacts. That said, I feel pretty confident that these friendships mediated by the Internet serve to diminish my natural desire to make face-to-face connections with others.

If I had no laptop or smartphone, and the only text-based connection I had to others was via snail-mail letter, I am certain that I would be … the kind of man my father was: one who left the house and did things in the real world, with real people. But I’m not, and though I really and truly would love to have more personal contact with friends in my life, it’s almost certainly the case that the rich correspondence I maintain throughout the day with friends far away takes the edge off.

Please note that I am not comparing e-mailing among friends with pornography, except in the narrow sense that both simulate real human contact, and thereby alleviate just enough the desire for companionship that ought to move us out of our comfortable bubbles.

Have you noticed this with yourself?