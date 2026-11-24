Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Monday with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Washington.

Per a joint American-Qatari press release, Rubio and al-Thani discussed mutual concerns, particularly regional security, economic stability, and energy supplies, through the Eighth Annual United States–Qatar Strategic Dialogue.

A number of outlets, including the Associated Press, reported that Vance met al-Thani at the White House. Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday morning that al-Thani and Vance discussed “de-escalating tensions” in the region and other mutual concerns.

The meeting suggests that Vance is again working on the diplomatic track for ending the war. The prime minister had met Vance and President Donald Trump earlier this month to work toward a diplomatic solution to the Iran War. Qatar has served as the main mediator between the warring countries. Shortly after that meeting, Trump publicly took Vance off the Iran file.

The low-grade conflict in the Persian Gulf continued with several Iranian strikes on tankers. Despite Iran’s ongoing squeeze of oil flows, energy prices continued to slide. Brent crude opened Tuesday at $89.51 per barrel. AAA reported national average prices per gallon of $3.61 for regular gas and $5.80 for diesel.

Elsewhere in the region, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels on Tuesday struck a tower in the financial district of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, injuring 11. Israel struck several sites in the “buffer zone” it is maintaining in southern Lebanon.