The Iran War
TAC Right Now: Are Trump’s Wars Winding Down? w/ Emma Ashford
Senior Editor Andrew Day discusses this week's events with special guest Emma Ashford.
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Andrew Day talks to Emma Ashford of the Stimson Center about her recent trip to Israel, whether President Trump will (again) kill Iranian leaders, some possible ways out of the conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war and Jared Kushner’s diplomacy, and how militarism has destroyed Trump’s legacy. Recorded November 25, 2026.