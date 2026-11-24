A new framing of the “Iranian threat” appears to be taking shape, one in which Iran’s leaders are portrayed as apocalyptic fanatics posing a serious danger to the American homeland.

Speaking at a recent convention of the conservative Federalist Society, Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to the Iranian leadership as “radical Shia clerics who are motivated in their decision-making by theology.” Such men, he contended, cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons, especially given what Rubio called the regime’s “expansionist mentality”—which makes the Islamic Republic an enduring danger for the United States.

This emphasis on the specifically Shiite dimension of the purported Iranian threat is a departure from the hawks’ earlier narratives. Mike Pompeo—Rubio’s predecessor during the first Trump administration and arguably its leading anti-Iran voice—would often make reference to supposed links between Iran and al-Qaeda, which is, of course, a Sunni group.

“Unlike in Afghanistan, when al-Qaeda was hiding in the mountains, al-Qaeda today is operating under the hard shell of the Iranian regime’s protection,” Pompeo claimed in early 2021.

Back then, Iran hawks liked to keep the focus on Iran’s status as the world’s leading “state sponsor of terror” by arguing it had strong links not only with traditional allies like Hezbollah, but also with the organization responsible for 9/11.

Rubio’s statements, however, shift this narrative to emphasize revolutionary Shiism, depicting the regime as motivated above all by ideological and theological concerns. This shift could be attributed in part to the al-Qaeda brand no longer having the fear-mongering appeal it used to.

“When people were more worried about al-Qaeda, hawks like Pompeo tried to tie Iran to al-Qaeda,” explained former CIA official Paul Pillar in an interview with The American Conservative. “Now, when people are less focused on al-Qaeda, the notion of revolutionary Shiism is instead used as a rhetorical device to keep people scared about Iran.”

Regardless of why Rubio has shifted this emphasis, demonizing revolutionary Shiism misdiagnoses the issue, according to experts.

“Calling revolutionary Shiism as a whole a terrorist movement obscures the distinction between a political doctrine, a state’s conduct, and the actions of particular armed organisations,” said Ali Maamouri, who has taught at Shiite seminaries in Iran and Iraq, in remarks to TAC. “Each can be judged on the evidence relevant to it.”

Moreover, framing the kind of revolutionary Shiism exemplified by the rulers of the Islamic Republic of Iran as inherently evil ignores the positions taken by figures who were instrumental to the Islamic Revolution.

One of the best examples is Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari, a close confidant of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeinei. The Iranian-American scholar Hamid Dabashi, in his 1993 volume Theology of Discontent: The Ideological Foundation of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, referred to Motahhari as “the chief ideologue of the Islamic revolution.”

Assassinated by a radical Islamist group opposed to clerical rule in Iran shortly after the revolution, Motahhari addressed at length his Islamic view on violence in his own book, Jihad: The Holy War of Islam and Its Legitimacy in the Quran.

Targeting non-combatant civilians, he wrote, is a forbidden act of “transgression.” He applied the same standards to attacking natural and economic resources in enemy territory—except as an option of last resort. Motahhari also took a firm stance against expansionism, asserting that wars launched for the sake of gaining more territory were acts of “evil.”

Regardless of how consistently they have been applied, such principles have at least been influential in the Islamic Republic since its birth. Despite labelling the United States the “great Satan,” Iran under its Shiite clerical leadership has not engaged in indiscriminate attacks against American civilians.

While the Islamic Republic has no doubt sought to spread its regional influence by cultivating Shiite allies in places like Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, it has not initiated wars of aggression, nor engaged in territorial conquest. Rather, the Islamic Republic has itself been a victim of aggression on at least three occasions: the eight-year long war with Iraq under Saddam Hussein, the June 2025 twelve-day war, and the more recent conflict started by Israel and the United States this February.

In recent weeks, however, claims have surfaced of potential Iranian terror plots in the U.S. homeland. A report by CNN quoted American intelligence officials who say that Iran has drawn up plans to detonate a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, D.C., to kill senior American officials. (The sources quoted make clear that Iran has not yet decided to proceed with such plans.)

That report was met with much skepticism, even from within CNN itself.

“This intelligence is inconsistent with what we know the Iranians prefer, which is, of course, assassinations of targets,” said CNN’s national security analyst Julliette Kayyem.

Aside from this inconsistency with Iran’s modus operandi, it would make little sense for Tehran to pursue such an operation after the midterm elections earlier this month. The results proved just how much public opinion has soured against the Iran War, with the Republican Party suffering a historic electoral defeat.

According to the New York Times, Iranian officials viewed the midterm results as a victory, one that vindicated their strategy of imposing higher energy costs on American voters through attacks around the Strait of Hormuz. This raises the question of why Iran would jeopardise this achievement by doing something that would surely push U.S. public opinion in a pro-war direction.

But for the hawks, promoting the idea that Iran is plotting terror attacks makes a lot of sense. It justifies the continuation of a costly and unpopular war to an otherwise reluctant electorate. And Rubio’s framing of Iranian leaders as being in the grip of a terroristic Shiite ideology enables him to explain why Tehran would engage in such irrational behavior.

Hyping the “Iran threat” to the U.S. homeland also provides establishment Democrats with a useful excuse not to use their newfound political leverage to end the war (by cutting funding, for example). Many congressional Democrats—most notably Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries—have historically been strongly supportive of Israel and hawkish on Iran.

Given these factors, it is hard not to suspect that framing Iran’s leadership as radical Shiite zealots is part of a broader strategy to get us back to all-out war—or at least, neuter efforts to end the simmering conflict. The fear-mongering will likely continue. Whether the American people will be moved by it is another question entirely.