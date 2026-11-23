A spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday his country would do whatever it took to respond to Washington’s economic pressure campaign. “We will certainly not tolerate these actions,” the official, Esmaeil Baqaei, told reporters in a weekly briefing, “and will use all available means to counter U.S. aggression.” The remarks come amid reports that Tehran is preparing a convoy of more than a dozen tankers to run the U.S. blockade, although Iranian officials have denied these. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, President Trump was asked about the possibility of Iranian ships challenging the blockade. “I hope they do,” the president said, “they'll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy.”

In Yemen, heavy fighting was reported between the Houthi movement and forces aligned with the country’s internationally recognized government, including in the Taiz, Marib, al-Jawf and Lahj governorates. Pro-government forces claimed to have hit hundreds of targets over the weekend, and Houthi media outlets have reported dozens of casualties. The Houthis also claimed to have struck Saudi oil infrastructure near Riyadh on Sunday.

Brent crude opened at $91.78 per barrel. AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $3.64 per gallon, and the average price of diesel is $5.82 per gallon.