Yemen’s Houthis, an Iran-aligned group, threatened to attack Saudi ports on the Red Sea if their own ports came under attack by Saudi-backed forces. The group also threatened to strike a power station in southwestern Saudi Arabia and the financial district in Riyadh, the capital. Earlier, two power stations in Yemen were reported to have come under attack by Saudi air strikes.

On Thursday the Houthis struck Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, damaging several floors of the building.

The government of Iraq reached a compromise with the country’s Iran-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah, after the prime minister had threatened to deploy security forces against the group. Government forces are expected to move into the group’s stronghold territory Friday while Kataib forces will move to other areas. An Iranian military commander arrived in Baghdad earlier this week to help defuse tensions between the government and the militia.

In the U.S., Senate Republicans on Thursday rejected a war powers resolution directing President Donald Trump to end the Iran War or obtain congressional authorization to continue it. The legislation had passed the House of Representatives but was defeated in the Senate by a 51–48 vote. Three Senate Republicans—Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul of Kentucky—joined nearly all Democrats in supporting the resolution.

Democrats argued their party’s sweeping victories in the midterm elections earlier this month showed the deep unpopularity of the war and its economic effects.

Oil prices remained elevated on Friday with Brent crude opening at $92.38 per barrel. The average price of regular gasoline in America was $3.69 per gallon, continuing a decline. Analysts this week have noted a dip in the flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for the global energy trade. Iran claimed on Thursday that two more tankers had hit sea mines in the waterway.

Trump has weighed restarting major hostilities against Iran but on Thursday signaled he’d wait until the new year to finalize a decision. “We will see what happens after the beginning of the year,” Trump told Axios. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Washington to attack Iran, and Israeli opposition leaders warn he aims to restart the war in a bid to hold onto power.