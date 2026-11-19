A Houthi strike hit Riyadh’s financial district Thursday, with damage reported to at least one building. In a statement posted to X, the Saudi civil defense authority said “one of the towers of the Financial Center in Riyadh was targeted… causing material damage but no injuries.” The attack, which was condemned by Qatar, Kuwait, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, comes as the Houthis claim a Saudi airstrike in Yemen killed or wounded 19 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, President Trump said Iran may be working on the development of chemical and biological weapons. “There is indication that Iran is looking at gasses, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear,” he told Fox News. The statement follows a CNN report earlier this week that Iran was developing a “dirty bomb” as part of a plot to target U.S. officials, a claim about which some analysts have expressed skepticism.

Bloomberg and the New York Times carried reports claiming that the United States was weighing new strikes on Iran. Per the Times, the Israeli government is lobbying the White House for a renewal of the war, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushing for “a four- to seven-day campaign of airstrikes.”

Brent crude opened at $91.40 per barrel this morning. AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $3.72 per gallon, and the average price of diesel is $5.93 per gallon.