American and Israeli government officials are urging President Donald Trump to restart the Iran War before the new year, the Financial Times reported Friday. U.S. Central Command has informed American officials that sustaining the military build-up in the Middle East past December would erode military readiness, adding to the sense of urgency.

After the Republican Party’s rout in the midterm elections, FT noted, Trump has seemingly cooled on the idea of new major strikes, but Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has used the weeks since to warn repeatedly of ‘great threats’ from Iran.” CBS News reported Friday that the U.S. and Israel are weighing an imminent attack on Iran. Netanyahu favors a joint U.S.-Israel campaign but Trump has yet to finalize a decision.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian media on Friday that the Islamic Republic was still hoping for a diplomatic agreement with the U.S. to stop the war. Araghchi said that Washington and Tehran continue to exchange messages via mediators.

Vice President J.D. Vance on Friday declined to say he agreed with Trump’s decision in late February to launch the Iran War. In a press briefing alongside Trump, Vance was asked if he thought the conflict was worth the GOP’s loss of control in the Senate. “I think the president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again,” Vance said. “And my view is that my goal is and my job is to support the president of the United States.”

Attacks around the Strait of Hormuz have spiked to their highest levels of the war in October and November, as Iran has sought to shut off a shipping route near the Omani coastline beyond Tehran’s administrative control. Shipping trackers reported 31 attacks in October and 19 in November as of Wednesday. The same trackers had confirmed a total of 53 attacks from the beginning of the war in late February through September. Amid escalating attacks, the flow of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz has declined in recent weeks.

Brent crude closed at $92.57 per barrel on Friday. The average price of regular gasoline in America was $3.66 on Saturday.