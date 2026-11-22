Iran launched a drone and ballistic missile attack on sites in Bahrain late Saturday. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was targeting U.S. bases and air defense radars, but the government of Bahrain said the strikes caused a fire to a civilian industrial facility. Tehran said the attack was retaliation for U.S. violations of Iranian airspace and strikes on a radar installation.

The commander-in-chief of the IRGC, Major General Ahmad Vahidi, said any violations of Iran’s airspace will be met by a “firm and decisive response,” Iranian media reported Sunday. Vahidi visited an underground base on Saturday to unveil a new dual-missile launcher, warning the U.S. against restarting major hostilities.

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning told Fox News he wants to strike a lasting agreement with Iran over its nuclear program. “I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent,” Trump said. “I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon.”

The statement marks an apparent reversal from about a week and half ago, when Trump said, “we don’t need a deal with Iran.” Washington and Tehran continue to exchange diplomatic messages and Qatar has stepped up its mediation efforts in recent days.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for joint American-Israeli major strikes on Iran, but Trump appears to have not yet finalized a decision, CBS News reported Friday. Analysts say the status quo is unstable and Trump will soon need to choose between restarting major hostilities or lowering the temperature.

Iran has escalated attacks around the Strait of Hormuz in October and November, but gasoline prices in America have declined. The average price of regular gasoline was $3.64 per gallon on Sunday.