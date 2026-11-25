The Trump administration is debating whether to kill top Iranian leaders, NBC News reported Tuesday. Officials who support the plan claim it would enable President Donald Trump to end the war, though how it would do so isn’t clear. Officials opposed to the plan say killing more leaders would push Tehran to dig in, further erode Iranian trust in U.S. diplomacy, and imperil American officials who could face reprisals.

Trump officials have discussed many possible paths forward in the Iran War and the president does not seem to have finalized a decision. The U.S. and Israel killed Iranian leaders in the opening strikes of the current war, but the Islamic Republic maintained continuity and, analysts say, grew more hardline.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed Tuesday that Iran is developing chemical weapons. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Trump to launch another round of war, and his government has shared with the U.S. intelligence that Iran is plotting to use chemical weapons against Americans. The Islamic Republic has denied the claims.

Israeli military and intelligence officials have assessed there is no urgent need to strike Iran, but opposition figures warn Netanyahu may seek major hostilities to tighten his hold on power following elections in which his party lost its majority.

Iran’s top diplomat at the United Nations on Tuesday accused the U.S. and Israel of weaponizing artificial intelligence in recent conflicts with Iran, including by allowing AI models to select targets.

Three oil tankers struck sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire, Iran said Wednesday. Shipping trackers have recorded an escalation of Iranian strikes on vessels in the waterway but have not confirmed Iranian claims about sea mines. Tehran warned that ships that do not coordinate with the Islamic Republic face elevated risks.

The price of Brent crude opened at $91.06 per barrel on Wednesday and the average price of regular gasoline in America was $3.59. Gas prices have declined in recent weeks despite continued hostilities in the Hormuz.