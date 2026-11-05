AAG Harmeet Dhillon Resigns From DOJ

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights, resigned Thursday from the Department of Justice following the GOP’s historic losses in the Senate and House of Representatives. Dhillon is the first high-level Justice Department official of the second Trump administration to resign.

Writing on X, Attorney General Todd Blanche accepted Dhillon’s resignation, stating she had “defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor.”

Dhillon assumed office in April of 2025 and led investigations into claims of alleged antisemitism at universities, as well as into the deaths of Alex Pretti and René Good by federal agents in Minnesota. She also sued more than two dozen states for voter-roll information over alleged noncitizen voters in the months prior to the midterms. President Donald Trump has not challenged the results of Tuesday’s vote and has pledged to work with Democrats in 2027.

Fresh off their generational midterm victory Tuesday, Congressional Democrats reportedly intend to use subpoena powers to investigate the Trump Justice Department.