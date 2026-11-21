Midterm recriminations are still ongoing, with everyone under the sun offering his reasons for why the GOP lost. Nearly everyone except neocons blames the Iran War. Immigration enthusiasts claim the ICE raids cost Republicans minority voters. Many commentators say corruption drove away white suburbanites.

One of the main takeaways among the online right is that Republicans lost due to betraying young white men. This demographic, which is sometimes touted as the party’s actual base, does seem to have stayed home or even voted Democratic to send a message to the GOP. In order to win elections in the future, the online rightists contend, Republicans need to focus entirely on young white men and their apparent interests.

It’s true Republicans erred in alienating this demographic, but the obsession with young white men as the key to elections ignores at least two critical factors. One, this is a tiny part of the electorate. Two, this demographic isn’t nearly as right-wing as online commentators imagine it to be.

The right needs to do a better job of winning over the next generation, but the young-white-male strategy touted on the internet isn’t going to deliver the results its adherents desire. The real voters the GOP should focus on are middle-aged whites, who are going to be around for many more years, vote in large numbers, and are open to a right-wing agenda.

In contrast to what some may imagine, young white men are not 30 percent of the electorate. If you defined the group as white men under 30, they constituted only about three percent of voters in the midterms. If you define them as under 40, they would still be under 10 percent of the electorate. Young people, especially men, aren’t known for voting. Just 22 percent of midterm voters were under 40, and the majority of them were women. Everyone knows young women tend to be left-wing, so the right writes them off as potential voters. The youth are far more diverse than the elderly, so non-white young people amount to another huge chunk in this demographic the right will struggle to appeal to. (However, President Donald Trump did reasonably well among non-white men under 30 in 2024.)

Trump winning over the youth helped him win the popular vote in ’24, but it wasn’t the only factor. Trump did well among a lot of different demographics that propelled his victory. Even if Republicans had done better among young white men in the midterms, the party still would’ve been blown out. Getting 54 percent of young white men (as Republicans did in ’24) versus 43 percent wouldn’t have made much of a difference in an election where the party lost the national House popular vote by 13 points.

Their tiny share of the electorate aside, it still makes some sense to court young white men. Unlike other groups the GOP has wasted hundreds of millions of dollars trying to reach, this group has shown it can vote Republican by a sizable margin. But the political preferences of young white men need to be better understood.

They are not as right-wing as the online commentariat believes. On X, it’s popular to imagine young white men as extremely BASED. They want 100 million deportations, they want traditional Christianity back, and they want vice completely banned. In reality, most in this demographic desire none of these things. Voters under 30 overwhelmingly believe Trump deported too many people, not too few. Exit polls showed this group disapproved of ICE by 80 percent. That likely means roughly two-thirds of young white male voters don’t like ICE. I doubt it’s because they believe ICE hasn’t done enough deportations.

The onlinesphere thinks young white men care far more about demographic replacement than their elders. It’s actually the reverse. In a 2021 poll, more whites under 30 said their people’s demographic decline was good rather than bad. (Meanwhile, 35 percent of whites over 65 were concerned by this trend, with just 5 percent of that cohort saying it was positive.)

It’s become a common trope to imagine Gen Z returning to Christianity, particularly its most traditional forms. But as the researcher Ryan Burge has pointed out, the data show few if any signs of that. Instead, young people appear to be less religious than any previous generation.

They’re not social conservatives either. Nearly 60 percent of young men believe abortion should be legal in nearly all cases. Sixty-three percent of Americans under 30 support legalizing weed. Roughly half of men under 50 have sports betting accounts.

Zoomer white men are mostly culturally libertarian. They don’t want woke leftists getting in the way of their lives, but they don’t want Catholic integralists doing so either. They are far more likely to be FanDuel Americans than right-wing authoritarians. Like many of their fellow citizens, they just want to be left alone. I remember in the summer of 2025 seeing two stereotypical bros—the very kind of guys online commentators imagined as their base—approach a “No Kings” protester and express agreement, with one saying he found the ICE raids insane. If you trusted the internet, you would think these guys would’ve told the liberal to deport himself. We can wish they were different, but this is what young men are like.

Trump won this demographic in 2024 because he was funny, went on young men’s favorite podcasts, and, most importantly, stood against woke. Young men liked him far more than senile Joe Biden and cackling Kamala Harris. But as soon as woke receded in the public consciousness, young men either tuned out of politics or shifted to the left. The brocasters indicated this change as early as the spring of 2025, when they began souring on Trump over deportations. The Iran War and mishandling of the Epstein files further diminished this youth support.

But the greatest factor, besides the diminishment of woke as a threat, is the economy. Young men, like most Americans, feel everything is too expensive and their job prospects aren’t as good as they should be. If the economy were better, the GOP would’ve done better among young white men.

If Republicans really wanted to win over young white men, they would look at polls and decide to cut back on immigration hawkery, champion legalized weed and gambling, and stop talking about social issues altogether. This would of course stimulate a cardiac arrest among the entire New Right, but it would meet its demand for fixating on the youth vote.

That’s why it’s misguided to myopically focus on this one demographic. We are not going to win over young men through promises of 100 million deportations and repealing the 19th Amendment. The internet phenom James Fishback was the closest political candidate to run on the online right’s youth outreach agenda–and he only got 10 percent in the Florida gubernatorial primary.

The right should not ignore young men or use them as a punching bag. It’s common for Republican politicians to pretend that welfare cheats are all young white men playing video games and not working. It’s rhetoric that only appeals to normie conservatives who are already voting Republican (or to leftists who would never vote Republican). Republicans need to show they care about the concerns of young people without sacrificing their principles.

The GOP, however, faces a bigger problem than losing the fickle white Zoomer demographic. The party nearly lost whites as a whole in the midterms. Only a dismal 51 percent of whites voted for Republicans on Election Day. Republicans can’t win with barely half of white voters. The real issue is the GOP has lost a substantial number of middle-age white suburbanites. This was once the party’s core demographic; now a disturbingly high number of them are voting for progressive candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, the senator-elect from Michigan.

This is a major share of the electorate, and one that can be won over without Republicans having to totally revamp their existing agenda. The GOP just needs to offer stability, security, and a thriving economy, and it needs to avoid idiotic foreign interventions. The Trump admin has failed on this front. It told the public to eat cheesecake while engaging in rank corruption and insane levels of clownishness. In the midterm results, we saw how the educated middle class reacts to such a program.

Good policies that lead to more prosperity and stability will also draw in young people, especially when the alternative is the wokeness and incompetence of the Democratic Party. The GOP can win back young white men. But to win elections, it needs to also win back middle-aged whites.