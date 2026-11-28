January will mark the third time in less than 35 years that Democrats have enjoyed big congressional majorities after Republicans ignored domestic issues in favor of foreign affairs.

This includes when President George H.W. Bush had a foreign policy that was judged, and in some cases was, a success but voters wanted him to care more about pocketbook concerns following the 1990–91 recession. Republicans took an even bigger beating, losing control of Congress, after the next two GOP presidents chose difficult wars and largely fiddled as the economy burned.

The previous Democratic majorities didn’t last long because they were unsustainably large. Democrats held too many seats in conservative districts and could not hold them once there were liberal presidents in the White House.

That’s really the only potential downside for Democrats after November’s midterm elections. They once again hold a large number of seats in the types of states and districts they lost in 1994 and 2010. The party’s leadership and its ascendant socialist wing are even less equipped to hold these types of seats than they were under Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.

The scope of the Democrats’ wins likely means the party’s ideologues won’t feel the need to learn anything, even though you can see that non-socialists outperformed socialists in battleground state races and that all wings of the party prevailed by prioritizing economic populism over cultural liberalism.

But a lot will be up to individual red-state Democrats. They can decide whether they want to show any independence from the national party that will enable them to win reelection once the pendulum swings back to the right. The senators, such as James Talarico, Annie Andrews, and Adam Hamilton, will have six years to build up that kind of track record, while the House members may only have two to four.

Sen.-elect Scott Colom in Mississippi has made a number of overtures to the other side that demonstrate that he understands he is going to be representing what remains a fundamentally red state. But both George W. Bush and, to a lesser extent, Obama showed that personal civility cannot forever paper over divisive or outright unpopular policy choices. How will Colom vote?

Paradoxically, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) may understand the need to give such members the space to vote according to their constituents’ preferences better than the Democrats who would like to replace him as leader. But in the beginning, voting with the progressives against Schumer may be a good way for them to distinguish themselves from the remnants of the national Democratic establishment.

Hakeem Jeffries will have a big enough majority as House speaker to allow dozens of members to vote their conscience and still give liberals what they want. But he will be under enormous pressure from his left flank, which does not trust him.

The progressives will also have an opportunity to show that they can do their own version of “America First,” at least while Donald Trump is still president. They can show they are more serious about ending the war in Iran than their predecessors 20 years ago were about forcing an end to the war in Iraq. Here, there aren’t boots in the ground that could theoretically be endangered by defunding the war.

Sometimes even independence isn’t enough to save individual lawmakers when the majority goes too far or they represent hostile territory. How many Democrats voted against the Clinton tax increase or Obamacare and lost in the next election anyway?

But Democrats do have a small opportunity to break the political polarization of the past 26 years, which Trump has both capitalized on and exacerbated, even if they seem unlikely or unable to take it.

The two parties keep switching power with increasing frequency, as a subset of voters beholden to neither coalition keeps furiously pressing the change button to register their dissatisfaction. At some point, it seems inevitable that one of the parties won’t blow it.

Then again, even Clinton lost control of Congress for the remainder of his presidency, wasn’t able to help his own vice president succeed him, and was immediately followed by the era of intense political polarization that has been in effect for the past quarter century.

The lessons are there, if anyone wants to learn them.