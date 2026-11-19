Our federal government, revered as the dumbest, most dysfunctional, hostile, archaic operation in the world (not counting Chicago), shut down Air Traffic Control for more than four hours last Friday, stranding an estimated 1.5 million travelers. It turns out that our civil air navigation system is comically outdated, which came as a shock to everyone except those whose brain activity is even slightly higher than Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s.

The Trump administration blames the previous Democratic administration (no doubt true), and Democrats blame the current Republican administration (also no doubt true). This partisan bickering is blinding people to the overarching problem, which is the federal government. It’s as if the entire country slipped on a banana peel and we’re debating whether Bayer aspirin or Tylenol is better for pain, instead of sweeping up the banana peels.

You know whose flight management systems are fully modernized? Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, and other countries. Guess why: because they privatized or at least partially commercialized air traffic control, so that the control towers function like utility companies. In some cases, private, for-profit corporations own the towers and, not surprisingly, executives at these companies long ago adopted 21st-century technology to power the towers’ radar, satellites, software, etc. By contrast, our no-show government bureaucrats decided to stick with low-tech rotary phone dial-up modems and rats on exercise wheels.

No matter how perfectly crafted any federal program is, the iron law of nature ensures that, in short order, it will become a disaster that 1) we have to pay for, 2) makes our lives worse, and 3) can never be ended. I will list examples until I hit my word limit.

NASA was once such a crowning jewel of our government that, 60 years later, we had to give all the credit to a group of black ladies. Today, the space agency is a white elephant that can no longer put a man on the moon—something it did repeatedly more than half a century ago—without a decade of humiliating delays. Last year, NASA sent two astronauts on a nine-day test flight, then realized to its embarrassment it was unable to bring them back. The astronauts floated in space for nine months until they were finally rescued by Elon Musk. (I wonder where he got the idea that the government is full of useless incompetents.)

Remember when the Times went on a rampage after 9/11, demanding that the federal government take over airport security? The paper promised us a “highly trained federal force.” Today, for the bargain price of $12 billion a year, we have TSA checkpoints that, in trial runs, fail to catch most of the weapons—but do manage to successfully delay and aggravate all of the passengers. In response to its repeated failure to find armaments in carry-ons, the government responded by refusing to release any future test results.

So-called “Refundable Tax Credits” blow about $30 billion every year in improper payments. And that’s on the false assumption that any such payments could ever be considered “proper.” Tax credits exist to get people to engage in specific behavior, according to the whims of politicians. It’s pure social engineering. In a free country, how citizens spend their time and money should be none of the government’s business. But Congress loves to boss us around with taxes (to discourage behavior, like smoking) and tax credits (to encourage behavior, like having babies out of wedlock).

These are some of the behaviors the government, in its infinite wisdom, has decided to promote:

Having children. (In a far-off era, folks just had to figure out how to make babies without the government’s help.)

Going to a four-year college. (Where every increase in financial aid is mysteriously followed by an increase in tuition.)

Adopting children. (In fact, there are so few children available for adoption that wealthy celebrities have to get them shipped in cargo containers from Ethiopia.)

Being poor. (The war on poverty has turned into Russia’s war on Ukraine.)

This last one refers to the “Earned Income Tax Credit”—also known by its popular name, “an Orwellian misrepresentation.” The whole concept is based on the recipients’ failure to earn sufficient income to pay any taxes. Nothing is actually being “refunded.” It’s a welfare program designed to sound like a tax break. The “refunds” are just straight-up handouts to people who earn up to $70,000 (depending on number of children), thus creating an incentive to avoid making more than the cutoff, or else lose the “refund.”

Even government programs that can’t easily be outsourced, such as having a military, are vortexes of waste. The Pentagon can’t pass an audit. Nearly 60 percent of the matériel purchased by the Defense Department are things it doesn’t need. Simply in order to make the numbers add up, the military had to make $7 trillion in “adjustments.”

For the love of God, privatize Air Traffic Control and please stop giving the feds more jobs to do.

COPYRIGHT 2026 ANN COULTER

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