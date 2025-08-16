Zelensky to Meet Trump Monday

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Monday.

The meeting comes shortly after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. While Trump came away from his Alaska meeting without a peace deal or a ceasefire, the American president described the meeting as “extremely productive,” and Russian state media has praised it as “opening the path to peace in Ukraine.”

Zelensky has not visited the capital of his largest benefactor since February, when his visit led to his starting a public argument with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office, when Zelensky suggested that a peace deal with Russia would not be durable.

Since February, the strategic situation has deteriorated significantly for Ukraine. Most recently, Russia has made significant gains in the direction of Pokrovsk, a strategically important city in the Donbas, and appears likely to take the city.