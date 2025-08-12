Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Russians Break Through Ukrainian Line Near Strategic City Pokrovsk

State of the Union: The swift advance comes ahead of a Friday Trump–Putin summit.
TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Andrew Day
Aug 12, 2025 2:30 PM
Russian forces in recent days punched through Ukraine’s defensive line near its key stronghold Pokrovsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk province, according to news reports on Tuesday.

The breakthrough—Russia’s biggest in many months—comes ahead of a Friday summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The timing suggests Moscow is pushing for battlefield gains to enhance its bargaining position in peace talks. Putin has demanded that Kiev cede the entire Donetsk province, including parts that Ukraine still controls.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Monday evening that Russia was “redeploying their troops and forces in ways that suggest preparations for new offensive operations.”

Russian troops now nearly surround Pokrovsk, which had served as a logistics hub for Ukrainian troops. Kiev may need to order a withdrawal from the semi-encircled swath of territory or risk exposing its forces there to capture or bombardment.

