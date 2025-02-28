Zelensky Spars with Trump, Vance in Oval Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington D.C. on Friday featured a sharp dispute over the status of the Russo–Ukrainian War. In a White House meeting, and with reporters present, Zelensky expressed doubts that a peace deal would be durable, citing prior agreements that he said Moscow had violated. Vice President J.D. Vance, seated nearby, told him that it was “disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

“You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict,” Vance continued.

“Have you ever been to Ukraine, that you've seen what problems we have?” Zelensky said, interrupting.

The dispute escalated further as the participants raised their voices and exchanged recriminations. “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” President Donald Trump told Zelensky. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country [the United States], that’s backed you.”

“You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October,” Vance said. “Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country.”

Zelensky seemed clearly frustrated as Trump and Vance laid out their assessment of Ukraine as a country that was losing its war with Russia and requires American support to have any chance of future peace and security.

After the tense meeting, “Trump kicked Zelensky out” of the White House, reports Reagan Reese of the Daily Caller. Zelensky seemingly departed without signing a proposed agreement that would give the U.S. access to much of Ukraine’s mineral reserves—though signing it was the ostensible reason for the Ukrainian leader’s trip.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump summed up the meeting from his perspective: