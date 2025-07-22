Protests Against Zelensky Erupt in Ukraine

Protests against Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky erupted in the war-torn country Tuesday over a new law ending the independence of two government anti-corruption agencies.

Protestors assembled in Maidan Square—the site of the 2013 Maidan Uprising that toppled the government of the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich—demanding that Zelensky veto the legislation, which was passed by his party Tuesday. Corruption is endemic in Ukraine, and many citizens are concerned that the law will damage efforts to root out those who are enriching themselves from the public purse.

The scheme, which has faced European as well as domestic criticism, places the organs responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption under the authority of the Ukrainian prosecutor general, a position which is appointed by the president. The Ukrainian intelligence services, which raided the anti-corruption agencies’ offices Monday, allege that the organs have been infiltrated by the Russian government.

The protests, both in Kiev and in other cities across Ukraine, were broadly peaceful, and there were no significant clashes with law enforcement. The Ukrainian government has not released a statement, but Zelensky is expected to address the issue in a speech on Wednesday.