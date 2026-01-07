Will Venezuela Define the Second Trump Administration?

Presidents are drawn to foreign policy in part because courts and Congress won’t constrain them as they do on domestic policy. Presidential historians love ambitious foreign policies, and rank war presidents higher than peace presidents. So it’s understandable that presidents often look to make their legacies through foreign policy.

In the postwar era, though, for every Reagan, there is an LBJ, a Bush, or a Carter. The lure of foreign policy is that it promises national greatness; the peril is that the foreigners get a vote, and things may be sketchier than people tell you. To use a Trumpian metaphor, what can seem like a clear shot to the fairway can wind up in thick rough.

In Venezuela, the president who prides himself on being unpredictable has surprised again. In a well-executed night raid that took place under a full moon, a Delta Force team with FBI agents embedded captured the Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and brought him to the United States for trial on gun and drug charges. What the Trump administration seems not to have realized when the president took this decision is that they now own Venezuela.

To be sure, their rhetoric since the raid has ranged widely. President Donald Trump initially promised that the United States would “run the country as long as we can until a safe, proper, and judicious transition” can take place that would ensure “peace, liberty, and justice” for Venezuelans. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was somewhat less grand—if less lucid—on Sunday, shrugging that, “What we are running is the direction that this is going to move moving forward, and that is we have leverage.” Thanks for that, Marco.

The Trump administration has a choice to make. Do they want Venezuela to take a central—perhaps the central—place in the story of Trump’s second term? If so, there are real dangers. First, even relatively smooth transitions to democracy aren’t smooth. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado described the essence of the Venezuelan state as a “criminal structure” in October, noting that

in order to break it down, you need to cut the inflows of criminal money that comes from drug trafficking, from gold smuggling, for human trafficking, or the black market of oil… Venezuela has been destroyed in every possible way—you see it in our economy, in our security, in our national sovereignty, in, you know, in the public services, basic services that people require.

Fixing all of this is a big project. It’s also not the kind of thing the United States excels at. Regardless, if the president continues to insist that his administration is running Venezuela, anything bad that happens in that country will be laid, justly, at the administration’s feet. They will find themselves asked constantly about this or that development, and, considering how frustrated the administration seems by the reasonable question, “What do you mean ‘run Venezuela’?” it seems unlikely they will welcome a steady stream of more detailed questions.

The administration is left in a quandary. Does removing one person from atop the corrupt Venezuelan government fix anything? They appear to hope that Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, will act as a pliant satrap while they hang the Damoclean sword of a “second wave” of strikes over her head. But there is still the possibility that she chooses not to play ball, even if she would like to; she may well feel as though the security apparatus—which appears to be penetrated but largely intact—would not allow it.

What then? Presumably Trump could launch his second wave, depose Rodriguez, and work to install the winner of the last election, Edmundo Gonzalez. But in that case, the problem of the security apparatus would remain, even more so than with Rodriguez, because the Machado program is a dagger aimed at the heart of this corrupt bureaucracy.

Does the administration really want to be sorting through questions about all of this for the remainder of Trump’s second term?

For their part, the American people appear uncharacteristically wary at the outset of the project. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a third of the country supports the policy, a third opposes it, and a third isn’t sure. But an overwhelming number—72 percent—worry that the United States will “become too involved” in Venezuela. Outside of the South, the policy is already strikingly unpopular.

Trump is the master of blustering his way out of trouble, but removing a foreign leader and promising to “run” that country could be tough to wriggle out of, even for him. The administration has three years left in office. What portion of that time do they want to spend putting Venezuela policy first?