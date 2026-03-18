Poll: Trump Voters Back War but Favor Quick Exit

A new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft shows that 2024 Trump voters support the decision to go to war in Iran but oppose an American invasion of the country and would favor quickly ending the conflict.

The poll, conducted on March 12–14 among 804 people who reported voting for Trump in the 2024 election, found that President Donald Trump still has significant support among his voters for the war in Iran. Seventy-six percent of respondents said they supported the decision to go to war, with 40 percent strongly supporting the decision. Twenty-three percent opposed it. In addition, 19 percent of respondents reported that their support for the war has increased in the past three weeks, while only 10 percent reported that it decreased.

Support for the war is heavily concentrated among the oldest Trump voters. Respondents over the age of 50 support the war by a margin of 86 percent to 14 percent, for a net approval rating of +72. In contrast, support for the war among respondents ages 18–29 polled at 54 percent, with 46 percent opposed.

But Trump 2024 voters are broadly skeptical of putting boots on the ground. When asked “Would you support or oppose sending U.S. ground troops into Iran?” respondents opposed the measure 58–41 percent.

Respondents were also asked, “Would you support or oppose a decision by President Trump to declare victory in Iran and quickly end this war?” Seventy-nine percent expressed support for such a measure, while only 19 percent said they would oppose it.

Respondents also seem apprehensive about the potential economic costs of the conflict. Fifty-five percent said they were worried about rising gas prices, while 45 percent reported no such fears. Such anxieties were strongest among young Trump voters: Seventy-four percent of respondents ages 18-29 said they were worried about rising gas prices, with concern steadily decreasing among older respondents to just 43 percent of those 65 years of age or older.

The involvement of Israel in the administration’s decision to go to war with Iran has become an issue of significant controversy, but the polled voters didn’t seem concerned about Israel’s influence on the conflict. In response to the question “Do you believe that Israel's role in this war has been positive, negative, or neutral?” a majority of respondents, 57 percent, said they believed the country’s influence was positive, compared to 29 percent who believed it was neutral and 13 percent who said Israel’s role has been negative.

The poll’s results aligned with reports that opposition to Israel is strongest among younger generations: Twenty-seven percent of voters ages 18–29 stated they believed Israel’s role has been negative in the war, a proportion that decreased to just 6 percent of those above the age of 65. Yet even the youngest Trump voters were still more pro-Israel than anti-Israel: Forty percent of respondents ages 18–29 said that Israel’s influence has been positive.