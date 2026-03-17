Trump to Reschedule China Summit With Xi

President Donald Trump said Monday the United States has asked to postpone his planned meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing by “a month or so,” citing his desire to remain in Washington to supervise the ongoing war with Iran.

Trump, who was expected to travel to China at the end of March, told reporters in the Oval Office that the trip was under review. “We’re speaking to China. I’d love to, but because of the war, I want to be here,” he said, adding there were “no tricks” behind the request.

The delay comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, fueled by the Iran conflict and a new U.S. investigation into Chinese trade practices. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier Monday that any rescheduling would be for logistical reasons not linked to U.S. pressure on China over the Strait of Hormuz. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said a delay was “quite possible.”