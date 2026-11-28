Well, as of today, we’ve been at it for nine months—“it” being the Iran War. Not much has happened structurally since I wrote the six-month column at the outset of “Operation Economic Outcast,” the hurricane of sanctions that was supposed to blow down the Iranian economic house. Sanctions take time to work, some will argue, and on that we can agree: Iran has been under some form of sanctions for the better part of 50 years, and the place doesn’t seem much closer to embracing liberal democracy than it was in 1980.

We are in what one might call the war’s blue period. Nothing looks likely to change in the immediate future. President Donald Trump seems to have settled on the blockade-and-sanctions status quo for now, punting on strikes until the new year and saying by turns that he doesn’t need a deal, but that he’d like to give the Iranians a chance to cut the deal he doesn’t need. (Yes, there is an underlying tension here!) The Iranians, for their part, have been insisting on their “seven conditions,” which have not been published as such but reportedly include the demands they have made since the beginning—sanctions release, an end of military pressure, and some kind of hand in managing the Hormuz. The Netanyahu caretaker government in Israel seems somewhat itchy to get us back in there, but their best efforts do not seem to be stirring the D.C. gang from their holiday-season torpor.

On the American side, there is little sense of political or economic urgency; midterms are over, energy prices are high but down from their catastrophic summer peaks, and the low-grade action on the front is not driving up casualty numbers or degrading American stockpiles at the breakneck pace set by earlier rounds of combat. On the Iranian side, despite political leadership’s repeated claims of a mandate for ending the “no peace, no war” situation, the economic hardship seems endurable; there is not yet enough urgency to compel a major change in tactics. One is reminded of the so-called tanker war of the 1980s: Iran was unable or unwilling to suppress Hormuz traffic at a scale that would compel a change in its antagonists’ policies, but remained a disruptive nuisance.

The only ones who seem really to want a deal at the moment are the Qataris, who are heavily reliant on keeping the sea lanes free for exporting natural gas. The Gulf countries do not want to reward Iranian aggression and recognize some form of Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz. (Among other, more obvious problems is the fact that Iran, which has negligible coast guard and tug capacities, is not well positioned to perform the waterway maintenance that necessarily goes with control over international choke points.) This is one of the reasons it will be politically difficult for Trump just to leave, which seems to some like the best bet for wrapping up the war. The Israelis and the Gulf want different end states, but they are both invested in keeping the U.S. presence in the region until some more decisive resolution is achieved. As has been abundantly clear, both groups have some serious lobbying heft inside the beltway.

It is also unclear whether just leaving will cause a sudden collapse in Hormuz traffic and a corresponding spike in oil prices; right now, American escorts are the precondition for tankers moving through the strait. While the Iranians have said at various points that they will lift their own blockade when the Americans head out, without some kind of deal on paper, it is not entirely clear what the day after the last destroyer leaves would look like. At least temporary disruption seems likely. This is another incentive for Trump to stick with an unpleasant but not catastrophic status quo.

As various of us here at The American Conservative have written recently, the status quo is unstable and invites escalation—indeed, the more effective the blockade and sanctions are, the more pressure there is on the Iranians to break the deadlock by resorting to military force. If things continue, at least one more major round of heavy bombing and retaliation seems likely, if not inevitable. But the politics of just leaving are difficult, and a deal seems very unlikely under current conditions (i.e. with Trump in the White House). We seem to have arrived at Zugzwang: There are no good moves on the board. So we are just dragging out the turns as long as we can. For whatever it’s worth (not much), this was entirely predictable; here’s a piece from your humble correspondent at the end of March observing that the structural elements of the war suggest an indefinite timeline.

At the war’s six-month birthday, I concluded, “It’s been six months. There’s no obvious end in sight. Can this go on forever?” You can alter the sentence for yourself—and perhaps also answer the question.