Welcome to 2002: Washington is abuzz with rumors about weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East. Israeli intelligence passed to the U.S. suggests that the Iranians are considering deploying chemical weapons, perhaps in the American capital, perhaps around President Donald Trump or his family. The administration has so far downplayed the idea of an imminent attack, but the usual suspects are beating the drum harder. Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that Iran is actively developing such weapons, and suggested that preemptive strikes against the Islamic Republic may be in order. It isn’t a secret that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing hard for renewed strikes against Iran.

The problem: The Israelis don’t seem to believe their own story.

Chemical weapons, a bad, far-off memory for Western countries, are not a theoretical construct in the Middle East. The Iran–Iraq War was characterized by the Iraqi use of mustard and nerve gas against Iranian human-wave attacks. (Americans have at times claimed that the Iranians also used gas on occasion, but the evidence is scanty.) In the Gulf War, Saddam turned his chemical weapons against internal enemies, the Kurdish and Shiite populations. As recently as 2017, Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons during the Syrian Civil War, provoking punitive air strikes from the U.S.

It is this very concrete history of actual events that is relevant to the current WMD scare. During the Gulf War, the Israeli authorities wisely distributed gas masks to the population, lest the Butcher of Baghdad start putting chemical payloads in the missiles he was hurling at Israel. Similarly, during the Syrian Civil War, the government distributed gas masks, stopping in 2014.

As Danny Citrinowicz, an Atlantic Council fellow and former Iran analyst for Israeli intelligence, pointed out in a November 20 op-ed in Haaretz, the Israeli government is not in fact distributing gas masks at the moment.

“If there is an immediate threat, why is the public not being protected? This doesn’t rule out the possibility of a future threat, but it certainly casts doubt on the urgency,” Citrinowicz wrote.

“The timing is especially troubling. Over the years, the Iranian nuclear program has been depicted as a threat that demands a military response. Later, the emphasis was put on Iran’s ballistic missiles,” he continued. “Now, when it’s clear that the previous campaigns brought no strategic victory, the chemical-warfare threat suddenly surfaces, followed by the biological-warfare threat. Do they reflect significant intelligence findings or merely another manufactured attempt to justify more war?”

Jennifer Kavanagh, a senior fellow at Defense Priorities, echoed Citrinowicz’s concerns in an email comment to The American Conservative.



“Beyond defensive measures, it is hard to believe that if this threat were credible Israel would not simply act unilaterally, at least in a limited way,” she wrote. “They cannot conduct a large war without the United States, but they could conduct a preventative operation most likely and they would be justified in assuming that the U.S. would provide air defense support. Simply reporting on the threat doesn’t really match what we know about how Israel acts in situations where it feels existentially threatened.”

As noted by Citrinowicz and others, Katz in his own statement very carefully avoided commenting on how advanced he believed the Iranian chemical weapons program to be. Even the most breathless version of the story in the Western press, CNN’s report that the Iranians are considering using a “dirty bomb” on Washington, is quite vague about the actual particulars of the plan.

All this is to say that the chemical weapons threat, so far from being a clear and present danger, seems at the moment to be primarily a PR tool for whipping up hysteria in the U.S.

“We have no evidence other than Israeli intel about these supposed chemical weapons,” wrote Kavanagh. “It seems implausible that a chemical weapons program in Iran would go undetected by U.S. intelligence, especially given the level of U.S. government scrutiny of Iran and its capabilities over the past year or so. This is something that the U.S. intelligence community would almost certainly have already uncovered.”

Kavanagh also pointed out that, even if true, the stories about Iranian chemical weapons programs do not necessarily suggest further combat is the best solution. “Iran has been on the defensive throughout the war and presumably won’t use any alleged chemical weapons unless it is attacked again,” she wrote. “Is a chemical weapons attack and escalation to possible dirty bombs, etc. really worth it for the United States—when the U.S. interests at stake here are so low? It seems like if there are legitimate worries about chemical weapons, diplomacy and offramps are the way to go for Washington.”

The Americans’ revealed preference is to avoid another round of intensive combat operations. While the continued blockade is not a terribly prudent or stable configuration, Trump seems content to try to let it run its course; he has suggested that he has little interest in attacking again before the new year. Netanyahu, by contrast, seems fairly itchy to go back in—itchy enough that the opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot keeps making worried noises to the effect that the prime minister will relaunch the war and force a unity government, nixing Eisenkot’s own chances at putting together a coalition. For obvious military and political reasons, Netanyahu would reportedly prefer to have American cooperation in such a renewal. Hence the Mossad chief Roman Gofman popping up in DC this month, trailing rumors about gas attacks in his wake.

Taking these rumors more seriously than the Israelis are would be a mistake.