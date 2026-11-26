An attack in Kuwait Thursday left two Italians dead and at least two others injured. The Italians were technicians working for a German defense company. Italy and Kuwait blamed Iran for the attack, but the Islamic Republic denied responsibility. Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said hostile Iranian drones had entered Kuwaiti airspace and attacked a “vital facility.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had called his Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts to express condolences. “The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war,” Araghchi said on X. “We stand ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident.”

The incident has raised tensions between Iran and Europe. “Today’s events are yet another reminder that security in the Gulf is a matter of security for us all,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

President Donald Trump said Thursday, during a Thanksgiving call with troops overseas, that the U.S. is giving Iran “every opportunity to reach an agreement and save many lives.”

“Are they crazy? Maybe they are,” Trump added. Though the president had previously said the U.S. did not need a deal with Iran, the two nations have continued to discuss the conflict with mediators.

Amid continued hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude rose Thursday, settling at $96.57 per barrel. But U.S. gasoline prices continued to fall. The average price of regular gasoline was $3.56.