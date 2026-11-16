‘No Deal’? Fine—Then Leave

Sometimes a little humility is a good thing. President Donald Trump wrote in a Thursday social media post that he was removing Vice President J.D. Vance from the Iran file because no deal with Iran is necessary. This announcement was taken as qualified good news in some quarters, including here at The American Conservative. My colleague Andrew Day has pointed out from early in the war that Trump does not seem to have what it takes to cut a deal with the Iranians, and that just walking away from a destructive and politically toxic war without a negotiated resolution is better than the so far regrettably thematic fluctuation between intense diplomacy and intense combat. Trump’s statement seemed like an intellectual step toward Andrew Day Thought, which is good.

The problem is that this fresh thought technology was not accompanied by any kind of indication that we’ll walk away. “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” Trump wrote. That seems like a recommitment to the status quo—physical blockade and sanctions—but without the ornamental flourish of passing the occasional note to the Islamic Republic via the Qataris.

There is, of course, more than one way to skin the cat, and a sudden departure from the theater could be difficult to spin politically. (Although perhaps a big “Mission Accomplished” banner could do the trick.) Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute has suggested Trump may wind up favoring a “Swiss cheese solution,” whereby the U.S. quietly starts easing the blockade and removing assets from the neighborhood. But in fact the U.S. is still moving assets to the neighborhood, including a third aircraft carrier; the Treasury is issuing new sanctions against Iran; CENTCOM intends to expand the blockade to cover land routes under the auspices of something called “Task Force Iron Gate.” (I’m begging anyone who will listen: Can we cool it with the silly names?)

This all looks rather like the opposite of walking away. And without any negotiations ongoing at the moment, there are no possible goodies on the table to persuade Iran that discretion is the better part of valor, or, for that matter, any clear channel for rectifying chance misunderstandings that could lead to an unintentional escalation. Diplomacy is like Alcoholics Anonymous; as long as people keep coming back, it is to some degree working. Without diplomacy, well—it’s not exactly unfair to compare the parties involved to crazed dipsos on the loose and causing mayhem in the streets, is it?

The Trump administration has shown a consistent inability to pursue policies deliberately, consistently, and with strategic coherence on a timescale longer than about two weeks; this became clear no later than last April, when the White House launched its chaotic effort at trade rebalancing, a worthy goal that requires careful attention to detail and clarity about the actual intentions behind a given tariff. Indeed, the Iranians seem to think more and more that cutting a deal is impossible. (That’s what happens when you keep bombing people in the middle of negotiations.) For the White House, one strength of the economic war—fine, I’ll write it, “Operation Economic Outcast” (these names!)—is that it requires little strategic sophistication and can be tactically executed by some of the more competent members of the administration, like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. But, as I have written, the most optimistic outcome of the economic war is a new mess that we will have to clean up militarily. Short of the most optimistic outcome are a wide variety of unpleasant, uncontrolled escalation scenarios, particularly if the Iranians get desperate and decide that rolling the dice on more combat is a better bet than economic collapse. This is no way to run a railroad.

“No deal” is fine, if not optimal, but Trump needs to sh—ah, defecate or evacuate himself from the commode. Hanging around the Persian Gulf with heavy weaponry and no sort of engagement is just asking for something bad to happen. Otherwise, even unproductive negotiations seem like a safer bet. Let’s try to keep the drunks off the street.