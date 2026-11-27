President Trump said Thursday that U.S. military deployments would continue, even as he claimed victory was close. “You’re going to continue that deployment, and we have victory at hand,” he stated during a Thanksgiving call with U.S. servicemembers, adding that “it’s going to be whenever, sort of, whenever I want it to be, to be honest.” The president also said his administration was “giving [the Iranians] every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives. But I’m not sure if they are going to take advantage of that. Some people question why. Are they crazy? Maybe they are.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that another tanker had struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities also claimed to have downed a “hostile drone” flying over the country’s southeast.

In Islamabad, representatives of the three Mecca Pact countries—Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia—met Friday for the third time since signing the defense agreement in August. Topics of discussion reportedly included the Iran War, the ongoing Houthi conflict, and the further institutionalization of security ties.

Brent crude opened at $96.64 per barrel Friday. AAA reports that the average price of regular gasoline in the United States is $3.55 per gallon, and the average price of diesel is $5.70 per gallon.