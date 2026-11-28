The U.S.–Iran stalemate in the Persian Gulf region continued with mutual strikes on tanker traffic Friday and Saturday.

The U.S. on Friday disabled the Palau-flagged, Chinese-owned M/V Pacific Archer, which CENTCOM alleged was attempting to run the blockade.

Iran claimed early Saturday that two more tankers attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz were hit.

While the direct confrontation between the U.S. and Iran around the Strait of Hormuz has settled into low-grade mutual strikes, other fronts have seen more intensive action. Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia said that they repelled three missile attacks from the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi rebels on the kingdom’s southern cities. The Financial Times reported new details about a security incident at a British air base hosting American planes on November 13. Several drones swarmed the base and were repelled by counter-drone technologies.

Brent crude closed Friday at $95.27 per barrel. AAA reported national average prices per gallon of $3.53 for regular gas and $5.67 for diesel.