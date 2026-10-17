WH Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Confirms Departure After Five-Day Tenure

In a post on X, Katie Zacharia confirmed Saturday that she was no longer serving as White House press secretary. “President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man,” she wrote. “It was an honor to work for him.”

Zacharia, a relatively unknown figure prior to her selection as press secretary, started in the job on Monday and gave her debut press briefing on Tuesday. The performance was widely panned—including by other White House officials—and she also faced criticism for allegedly representing herself as an attorney, despite not having passed the bar exam.

On Friday, the Trump Administration decided to remove Zacharia from her position, making hers the shortest tenure of any press secretary in American history.