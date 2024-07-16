Vance Sits Down With Hannity In First Interview After VP Nomination

Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance sat down with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Monday night in his first interview since the Trump nod.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Vance said that Trump’s goal will be negotiating peace so that the United States can pivot to China. “I think what President Trump has promised to do is to go in there, negotiate with the Russians and Ukrainians, bring this thing to a rapid close, so that we can focus on the real issue, which is China,” Vance said.

Advertisement

Hannity asked Vance about how he will approach the office of vice president. Vance told Hannity the “need to support the president in enacting the agenda,” is the top priority.

“Why does that matter? Vance continued. “Because that’s what’s going to make people’s lives better.”

Vance also explained his political transformation from Trump critic to Trump supporter, telling Hannity, “What really changed for me, and I think for a lot of Americans, is we saw the results of the Trump presidency compared to the obsessive, deranged media reaction in 2019 and 2020. What’s going on, what’s so bad about this guy that he’s delivered rising wages for American workers and peace in the world? Why is the media so obsessed with him? I think a lot of Americans have had a similar awakening over the last few years.”

Now, Vance is potentially poised to benefit most from that legacy.